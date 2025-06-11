Manchester Jewish man’s wife charged with his murder
David Berman, 84, was found dead at his Prestwich home in March. His wife Daryl, 70, has been charged with his murder
A 70-year old woman has appeared in court today after being charged with the murder of her Jewish husband in the heart of Manchester’s Jewish community.
Mrs Daryl Berman was charged on Monday with the murder of David Berman, 84, and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court yesterday. The court was told that she had allegedly murdered Mr Berman “on or about 13 March 2025”. She subsequently appeared via video link before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday, where she did not enter a plea and no bail application was made.
Mr Berman’s body was discovered on Thursday, 13 March, at a property on Butterstile Lane, Prestwich. A post-mortem examination suggested his injuries were suspicious, leading GMP to launch a murder investigation. In March the police confirmed that a female suspect had been arrested and was known to Mr Berman, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship at the time.
Mr Berman, who was a great grandfather. is understood to have been a member of Prestwich Hebrew Congregation, better known locally as “The Shrubberies”.
Mrs Berman, who is believed to have been David Berman’s third wife, was reportedly married to him for 26 years. Mr Berman ran a joinery business, and told the Jewish Telegraph in an interview last year prior to his retirement: “‘My biggest accomplishment was being kept busy for as long as I have. I have taken the decision to retire mainly based on my health and the fact that work was not coming in as it used to.”
Mrs Berman is expected to face trial later this year.
