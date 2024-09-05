Manchester march for Israel to mark a year after Hamas atrocities

Manchester’s Jewish community will mark the one-year anniversary of the 7 October Hamas atrocities with a march and rally.

Taking place on Sunday 6 October, hundreds are expected to gather in the city centre at 11am.

Raphi Bloom, co-chair of event organisers North West Friends of Israel told Jewish News: “Israel is under attack from all sides and Zionists are being blamed for everything bad happening in the UK.

“We are calling on the Jewish community of Manchester and the North West, together with our dear non-Jewish friends and supporters, to gather together to march through – and rally in – Manchester City Centre to show our loud and proud support for the State of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, to call for the immediate release of all the hostages, to remember and mourn the thousands of people brutally murdered on 7 October and later on in captivity and to say loudly ‘Never Again is Now'”.

The event will welcome speakers and the relatives of a hostage family.

