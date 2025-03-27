Manchester student motion condemned for supporting terrorism

Pro-Israel groups have condemned a motion being debated at the University of Manchester Students’ Union, accusing it of legitimising terrorism and expressing support for the Hamas-led 7 October massacre.

The motion, titled Solidarity with Palestine, urges the university and union to back the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, revoke the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and cut ties with Israeli institutions and companies.

Most controversially, Clause 7 of the motion states: “In recognising that, as an occupied nation, the people of Palestine have the right to armed resistance under international law.”

In a public statement, the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region said the motion contains “many lies and falsehoods” and warned that Clause 7 is particularly alarming. The group described it as a “one-sided, shameful statement” that “supports the murderous terrorist atrocities committed by Hamas”, adding that it “explicitly calls their actions legal and justified, whilst not condemning Palestinian terror attacks against Israeli civilians”.

Hamas, which carried out the October attack killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK. The JRC warned that public support for such a group could breach counter-terrorism laws.

“As such, it is clear evidence of public support for Hamas and must be reported to counter-terror police,” the Council added. “Any organisation or charity, such as the Manchester University Students’ Union, who adopts this is guilty of the same crime.”

The university has not yet commented on the motion, which is expected to be debated at a Union Assembly meeting this week.