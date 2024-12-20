Manchester’s political leaders express strong support for community at civic reception
Jewish Rep Council chair Mark Adelestone OBE speaks of the Jewish community's 'deep and proud roots' in the city
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Manchester’s communal leaders praised the city’s elected representatives for their support at a time of record levels of hate crime at a Civic Reception organised by the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region (JRC)and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC).
JRC chair Mark Adelestone OBE spoke of the Jewish community’s “deep and proud roots” in the city, but noted how the past 14 months following the October 7th Hamas attack had been” extremely difficult to comprehend as Jewish people have had to deal with record levels of hate crime permeating every section of society.”
But Adelstone added:” However, we have received a huge amount of reassurance from elected representatives and those charged with caring for our wellbeing. For that I place on record my gratitude. At the reception, we were in the presence of so many leaders from across our great city and this will give our vibrant community the confidence to continue thriving”.
Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell MP and Metro Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham both delivered strong speeches at Thursday’s event, again praising the contribution made to Manchester by the community, but also pledging to remain steadfast in stamping out antisemitism.
Burnham said:”“Greater Manchester is proud of its longstanding historical ties to the Jewish community, welcoming Jews for hundreds of years to have the second largest community in the UK. The Manchester Jewish Museum is a great asset to Greater Manchester in bringing people together and exploring the rich history of the community – and the huge positive impact is has had – in the city-region.”
The event was designed to celebrate the immense contribution of the Jewish community to Greater Manchester. Praise was given to the work of third sector organisations who operate at the highest levels in caring for the vulnerable within our community.
Representatives from the diverse Jewish community were also joined by Police and Crime Commissioner, Kate Green, Council Leaders and Chief Executives, the Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, Vice Chancellor of Manchester University Duncan Iverson, ceremonial leaders from across the city including the High Sheriff, Lord Mayor of Manchester and six Ceremonial Mayors alongside leaders from other faith communities.
In his speech Adlestone reflected on how the community “have contributed to every section of society over many generations” in the city.
“We have always felt comfortable to openly celebrate our religion as demonstrated by my time as High Sheriff,” he added, reflecting on the many positive aspects of life in the North-West.
“My experience is that we have been met with nothing but warmth, kindness, understanding and acceptance.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.