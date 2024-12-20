Manchester’s political leaders express strong support for community at civic reception

Manchester’s communal leaders praised the city’s elected representatives for their support at a time of record levels of hate crime at a Civic Reception organised by the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region (JRC)and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC).

JRC chair Mark Adelestone OBE spoke of the Jewish community’s “deep and proud roots” in the city, but noted how the past 14 months following the October 7th Hamas attack had been” extremely difficult to comprehend as Jewish people have had to deal with record levels of hate crime permeating every section of society.”

But Adelstone added:” However, we have received a huge amount of reassurance from elected representatives and those charged with caring for our wellbeing. For that I place on record my gratitude. At the reception, we were in the presence of so many leaders from across our great city and this will give our vibrant community the confidence to continue thriving”.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell MP and Metro Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham both delivered strong speeches at Thursday’s event, again praising the contribution made to Manchester by the community, but also pledging to remain steadfast in stamping out antisemitism.

Burnham said:”“Greater Manchester is proud of its longstanding historical ties to the Jewish community, welcoming Jews for hundreds of years to have the second largest community in the UK. The Manchester Jewish Museum is a great asset to Greater Manchester in bringing people together and exploring the rich history of the community – and the huge positive impact is has had – in the city-region.”

The event was designed to celebrate the immense contribution of the Jewish community to Greater Manchester. Praise was given to the work of third sector organisations who operate at the highest levels in caring for the vulnerable within our community.

Representatives from the diverse Jewish community were also joined by Police and Crime Commissioner, Kate Green, Council Leaders and Chief Executives, the Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, Vice Chancellor of Manchester University Duncan Iverson, ceremonial leaders from across the city including the High Sheriff, Lord Mayor of Manchester and six Ceremonial Mayors alongside leaders from other faith communities.

In his speech Adlestone reflected on how the community “have contributed to every section of society over many generations” in the city.

“We have always felt comfortable to openly celebrate our religion as demonstrated by my time as High Sheriff,” he added, reflecting on the many positive aspects of life in the North-West.

“My experience is that we have been met with nothing but warmth, kindness, understanding and acceptance.”