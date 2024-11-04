Hostage’s mum thanks Spurs fans for singing support for daughter

The mother of British hostage Emily Damari has thanked the 100-strong group of Spurs fans who gathered outside Tottenham Stadium on Sunday to call for her release.

Friends, family and supporters held a special vigil outside the stadium for three hours before the afternoon’s game to raise awareness with match attendees of the 28-year old, held captive by Hamas for more than a year.

The group held banners, distributed stickers and posters, spoke to supporters arriving at the match against Aston Villa and sang a special version of a chant normally reserved for former player Harry Kane.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Expressing her “heartfelt gratitude to everyone who came together”, Emily’s mother Mandy said: “The unity and dedication shown in sharing her story was both powerful and deeply moving. The chant, the stickers, the spirit, and the energy at the stadium were incredible, creating a moment that not only went viral here in Israel but also touched hearts across the world.

“I even got messages from the US. From the opening to the closing moments of the match, Emily’s spirit truly resonated, bringing hope and positivity to all of us. And let’s not forget—she certainly brought Spurs the luck they needed! 4-1!”

She added that it was “a beautiful display of solidarity and kindness, reminding us of the power we have when we come together for a meaningful cause. May Emily come home soon!”

Spurs fan Jeremy Wootliff, who organised the chant, told Jewish News: “Emily is one of our own. Spurs, a football fan, British, a woman. I changed the words of the Harry Kane song, and it works! So it seemed obvious to start this as part of the Bring Emily Home campaign to galvanise the country.”

He added: “People relate to Emily as one of our own and we all need to get behind her and make her our issue. We owe that to her mother Mandy, her family, friends and because we are all Emily Damari. Bring Emily Home. She’s one of our own.”

Itai Galmudy from Stop the Hate UK told Jewish News: “We gathered yesterday, Jewish football fans and their allies, to remind British Spurs supporters that one of our own, a fellow British national is being held captive for over a year and we know nothing about her condition. The Red Cross failed Emily, the British government have failed Emily, but we’re sure the general British public of this great country will not abandon Emily.”

He added: “We’re delighted by the way we were received yesterday at the Tottenham stadium. Fans of all races, nationalities and faiths listened, chanted and expressed their hopes to see Emily back home with her family as soon as possible.”

Emily Damari was shot and forcibly taken from her home in Kfar Aza during the 7 October terror atrocities.