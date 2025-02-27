Camden’s Mazal wins kosher prize at British Kebab Awards
Other finalists in the category launched by Jewish News included Balady Alaesh, Balagan and Celia’s Kitchen
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Israeli street food spot Mazal has scooped a top accolade at the 13th annual British Kebab Awards, held at the Plaza Hotel in Westminster.
The Camden kosher eatery, founded by Neta Nel Segev and Aviv Baum just two years ago, took home the award in the kosher category, introduced in 2022 by Jewish News in collaboration with entrepreneur Ibrahim Dogus, the event’s founder.
“We put a lot of love into our food and serve with passion and joy,” said Segev. “We are thrilled to spread kosher food among the London crowd—may we continue for many years to come.”
The gala event drew over 1,000 guests, including politicians such as Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, whose constituency had the highest number of nominees.
Other finalists in the kosher category included Balady Alaesh (Barnet), Balagan (Borehamwood), Celia’s Kitchen (Manchester), Pita (Golders Green), Sababa (Borehamwood), Sami’s (Edgware), Samis Restaurant, Shefa Mehadrin (Manchester), and Tony Page at Island Grill (now in Marylebone).
Reubens, a previous winner, remains closed for refurbishment after a fire.
With 1.3 million kebabs sold daily, the British kebab industry contributes an estimated £2.8 billion annually to the UK economy.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.