Camden’s Mazal wins kosher prize at British Kebab Awards

Israeli street food spot Mazal has scooped a top accolade at the 13th annual British Kebab Awards, held at the Plaza Hotel in Westminster.

The Camden kosher eatery, founded by Neta Nel Segev and Aviv Baum just two years ago, took home the award in the kosher category, introduced in 2022 by Jewish News in collaboration with entrepreneur Ibrahim Dogus, the event’s founder.

“We put a lot of love into our food and serve with passion and joy,” said Segev. “We are thrilled to spread kosher food among the London crowd—may we continue for many years to come.”

The gala event drew over 1,000 guests, including politicians such as Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, whose constituency had the highest number of nominees.

Other finalists in the kosher category included Balady Alaesh (Barnet), Balagan (Borehamwood), Celia’s Kitchen (Manchester), Pita (Golders Green), Sababa (Borehamwood), Sami’s (Edgware), Samis Restaurant, Shefa Mehadrin (Manchester), and Tony Page at Island Grill (now in Marylebone).

Reubens, a previous winner, remains closed for refurbishment after a fire.

With 1.3 million kebabs sold daily, the British kebab industry contributes an estimated £2.8 billion annually to the UK economy.