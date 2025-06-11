MDA Australia tricked into cancelling video talk by fake police letter
Message warned charity it would face prosecution for 'advocating terrorism' if Israeli-American tech entrepreneur addressed its fundraiser
Magen David Adom in Australia was duped into cancelling a virtual speech by an Israeli-American entrepreneur after receiving a forged letter from anti-Israel campaigners falsely claiming to be from Victoria Police.
The letter, dated 9 June, warned the emergency medical charity it could face terrorism-related charges if it allowed Hillel Fuld to speak at a Melbourne fundraiser. Believing the threat to be genuine, MDA withdrew Fuld’s video appearance.
The letter cited the prior cancellation of Fuld’s visa by the Department of Home Affairs, which had already barred him from entering Australia in person.
His visa was revoked under section 128 of the country’s Migration Act on the grounds he posed a risk to the “health, safety or good order” of Australians, citing his “Islamophobic rhetoric” and alleged denial of “documented atrocities”.
Fuld, whose brother Ari was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in 2018, has been banned from entering Australia for three years.
Speaking to Australian Jewish News, Fuld said: “Pro-Hamas activists sent a forged letter from the police department telling Magen David Adom not to even let me speak virtually. It was confirmed to be fake. These people are consumed with hatred. It’s totally insane.”
He accused the Australian government of “jumping on the bandwagon” with countries like South Africa, Canada, and the UK, saying: “They want to be part of the cool kids club.”
Taking to Twitter/X and urging US President Donald Trump to “intervene”, the Australian Jewish Association called the decision “an outrage”, “an attack on Australia’s Jewish community,” and “an attack on the free speech rights of US citizens.”
An investigation into the forged letter is believed to be ongoing.
