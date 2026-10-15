Meet Sony the extraordinary guide dog who transformed a life

What difference can one extraordinary dog make? Visitors to North Manchester will discover the answer on Wednesday 28 October when Leehi and her guide dog Sony share their remarkable story of courage, trust and renewed independence.

Hosted by the Israel Guide Dog Centre UK, One Woman. One Dog. A Life Transformed takes place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Admission is free, but advance booking is essential.

The charity is also bringing Bake for Jake to Manchester on Thursday 22 October, following the huge success of its London challah bake, which attracted more than 300 participants and raised over £11,000. Tami Isaacs Pearce aka the Challah Queen, owner of Hampstead’s Karma Bread will also be there to help.

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Held in memory of Jake Marlowe, who was murdered at the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023, the event continues the work of his parents, Lisa and Michael, who established The Jakey M Project to honour their son’s courage and selflessness. Proceeds will suppor the Israel Guide Dog Centre’s work.

Book Bake for Jake: http://israelguidedog.org.uk/product/bake-for-jake

For the Leehi and Sony event: http://www.israelguidedog.org.uk