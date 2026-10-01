Captain Smit Machchhar, stabbed by his co-pilot, has been praised by Modi and Netanyahu for preventing disaster

Meet the Indian hero pilot who saved 174 people on flight to Israel

The Indian pilot who helped save 174 people on a flight to Israel after being stabbed by his co-pilot has been hailed a hero by world leaders.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an experienced Flydubai pilot from Mumbai, is recovering in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after Wednesday’s terrifying incident, which saw the aircraft plunge more than 17,000 feet before passengers and crew regained control.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot, reportedly an Omani national, allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife and attempted to crash the aircraft.

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Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower his attacker.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the captain’s “extraordinary bravery”, saying he had prevented “a catastrophic mid-air disaster”.

“He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar, comparing the incident to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

“Captain Smit Machchhar has shown the world the highest form of courage,” Modi wrote on X.

“Without fearing for his own life, he fought valiantly and prevented another 9/11 like attack from happening.

“140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit and are praying for his well-being.”

The Indian embassy in Israel joined the tributes, writing: “A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073!”

It added: “Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of everyone on board.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Machchhar for a swift and full recovery.”

But who is the pilot whose quick thinking helped save so many Israeli passengers?

Machchhar grew up in Mumbai, where his parents still live, and initially had no plans to pursue a career in aviation.

In a podcast interview last year, he revealed that he had been studying management with the intention of joining his family’s business when an aviation seminar changed his plans.

He began training at Mainland Air, a flying school in Dunedin, New Zealand, in 2008, before joining Indian airline SpiceJet three years later.

He spent more than a decade with the airline, eventually becoming a training captain, before moving to Dubai to join Flydubai in 2022.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has accumulated more than 9,750 flying hours, including over 6,400 as pilot-in-command.

Philip Kean, chief executive of Mainland Air, told the BBC that he remembered Machchhar as someone who remained calm under pressure.

“We trained him for forced landing – not this kind of situation, which is very, very rare,” he said. “It was a long time back, but he came across as a good and honest worker.”

Machchhar’s own words about aviation have taken on new significance following the attack.

Speaking on the Bona-Fide Banter podcast last year, he explained that his priority was also ensuring passengers reached their destinations safely.

“As long as you’re walking out of the aircraft (safely), that’s what I want,” he said.

He also recalled handling medical emergencies, including a passenger going into early labour, but said he had never previously needed to make an emergency landing.

The captain, who is married with two children, spoke about the importance of balancing his demanding career with family life.

“Give personal life equal importance – it will help you fly longer,” he advised.

Wednesday’s ordeal began around two hours after flight FZ1073 left Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport.

According to Israeli officials, a struggle broke out in the cockpit after the co-pilot attacked Machchhar. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft rapidly losing altitude before transmitting emergency and hijacking signals.

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun described how Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door before collapsing, allowing passengers to intervene.

Hayun said he placed the attacker in a chokehold while others helped restrain him. He also briefly pulled back on the aircraft’s controls before two off-duty Flydubai pilots travelling aboard took over the flight.

The aircraft eventually landed safely at Tabuk airport in north-western Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar was taken to hospital, and the suspected attacker was arrested.

His former employer SpiceJet has also praised his bravery, crediting him with helping save lives.

Indian diplomatic officials say Machchhar remains in a stable condition and is receiving medical treatment.

The attacker’s motive remains unclear, with Netanyahu saying it is too early to determine whether Iran was involved.

The passengers, almost all of them Israeli, were flown to Tel Aviv later on Wednesday, where they were met by emotional relatives and friends.

For Machchhar, whose flying career began with a chance visit to an aviation seminar, the ordeal has brought international recognition for the commitment to passenger safety he had spoken about long before Wednesday’s attack.