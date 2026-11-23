Five years after leaving OpenAI to help launch a rival, Dario and Daniela Amodei have taken the company behind Claude to Wall Street in a record $93.5bn flotation.

Anthropic began trading on Nasdaq earlier this month, with its offer price valuing the business at approximately $1.5 trillion. Behind its extraordinary rise is a brother-and-sister team whose careers took different paths before bringing them together at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

Dario, Anthropic’s chief executive, and Daniela, its president, grew up in San Francisco’s Mission District, the children of Jewish American mother Elena Engel and Italian father Riccardo Amodei. Engel, originally from Chicago, managed library construction and renovation projects. Riccardo was a leather craftsman.

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Their family background was documented in a profile for WIRED. Dario has also acknowledged his Jewish maternal roots in a July 2025 interview with journalist Alex Kantrowitz on the Big Technology podcast. Asked whether he was the son of a Jewish mother and an Italian father, he replied: “That is true.”

The family’s influence runs through his account of what drives him. “They gave me a sense of right and wrong and what was important in the world,” he told Kantrowitz, describing parents who encouraged responsibility and concern for others. He also recalled being close to Daniela and deciding early that they wanted to work together.

Both attended San Francisco’s academically selective Lowell High School. Dario gravitated towards mathematics and physics, while Daniela’s interests encompassed literature and music.

Dario began studying at Caltech before transferring to Stanford to complete his physics degree. He went on to Princeton for doctoral research focusing on biophysics and computational neuroscience, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

Their father’s death in 2006 helped shape Dario’s interest in scientific progress. In Kantrowitz’s reported profile, he explained that treatments arriving a few years later could have dramatically improved their father’s chances of survival. The experience informs his belief in the potential for AI to accelerate medical discovery.

His career subsequently took him to Google Brain and OpenAI, where he became vice-president of research and led work on the GPT-2 and GPT-3 language models.

Daniela followed a different route into technology. She graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in English literature, then worked on Matt Cartwright’s congressional campaign and in scheduling and communications in the US House of Representatives.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined payments company Stripe in 2013 as a lead technical recruiter, before moving into risk management, covering operations, user policy and underwriting. She went on to OpenAI in 2018, initially managing engineering and people teams, and became vice-president of safety and policy in May 2020.

The siblings founded Anthropic with five former OpenAI colleagues in 2021. Dario leads its research direction and strategy, while Daniela manages the executive team and oversees work across research, engineering, product, governance and commercial operations.

Their ambition was to build increasingly capable AI while addressing the risks it might pose. In her remarks at Nasdaq, published on LinkedIn on 19 November, Daniela described how that shaped the business from the outset.

She said: “Anthropic is an unusual company. Some might say weird, and, in fact, many have.

“In some ways, we built ourselves backwards. And we did that on purpose. We had an AI safety team long before we launched our first product.

Claude can write, analyse documents and generate computer code. Daniela said more than half of Fortune 500 companies now use it, for tasks ranging from drug discovery and underwriting to preventing financial fraud and abuse.

Among the customers she named were Walmart and pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb. She also highlighted smaller businesses, including Massachusetts badge manufacturer Blackinton, where she said a production planning manager had used Claude to build tools for a decades-old computer system and halve lead times.

The examples illustrated her broader argument about how AI’s benefits could reach people through their everyday work.

“I believe this is how most of the good AI can do will reach the world: through people doing the things they care about and love, and doing them better.”

Anthropic began trading on Nasdaq on 19 November under the ticker ANT. Its final $93.5bn IPO total includes additional shares purchased through the underwriters’ option.

For Daniela, the flotation was also an opportunity to explain what success should mean for the company.

“Plenty of technology is built to take up your time. We want Claude to give it back to you. If we get this right, I hope we’ll spend less time with our screens and more with the people and pursuits that fill our cup.”

From a childhood in San Francisco to the Nasdaq stage, the siblings have carried their family’s emphasis on responsibility into a business with global reach. How they continue to put those ambitions into practice will help define Anthropic’s next chapter.

“The end of this story isn’t written yet,” Daniela said. “Intelligence is now something humans can build. What we choose to build with it is up to all of us.”