Muslim country picks Jewish singer for Eurovision
Asaf (Sefael) Mishiyev of Muslim-majority Azerbaijan has learned Hebrew and went to a Jewish school
Jewish singer Asaf (Sefael) Mishiyev is set to represent Azerbaijan at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in May in Switzerland. Mishiyev, 32, is the lead singer of the band Mamagama, which will compete on behalf of the Muslim-majority country.
Mishiyev, a resident of Baku, is well known in Azerbaijan’s Jewish community of around 40,000 people. In 2013, he won a Jewish music competition in the Caucasus region and currently teaches singing lessons to children and teens at a Jewish community club.
Speaking to Ynet from Baku, he said: “I can speak Hebrew. I studied at a Jewish school here — there are two Jewish schools in Baku. Our relations with Israel are very strong. I feel like I’m not only representing Azerbaijan, my country, which I’m proud to represent but also the Jewish people because my parents are Jewish.”
Mishiyev has visited Israel twice. “The first time was on a Birthright trip,” he said. “The second time was for a global Jewish music competition, where I represented Azerbaijan and won.” He added that he sings in Hebrew at home and follows Israeli musicians, saying, “I love ‘Mercedes Band’, Asaf Avidan — though he sings in English — and Yael Naim.” Regarding the Eurovision, he said, “I’d be very happy if Israelis support me.”
Click here for the full story on ynet
