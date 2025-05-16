Meet the second Jewish Mayor of Taunton
Councillor Martin Straus makes history in Somerset, whose last Jewish mayor served in 1877
A town in Somerset elected its second Jewish mayor in 148 years on Tuesday evening.
Cllr Martin Straus takes on the role in Taunton last occupied by Jewish candidate Myer Jacobs in 1877.
Straus is a committee member and trustee of Plymouth Hebrew Congregation (Plymouth Synagogue), founded in 1762 and the oldest Ashkenazi Synagogue in continual use in the world.
Speaking at the election, where in a first for Taunton Minster, Jewish prayers were said, he newly-elected official said: “I am humbled and honoured to take on the role of Mayor of Taunton, following in the footsteps of Alderman Myer Jacobs, the first Mayor of Taunton and also the only Jewish Mayor, until today.
“I’ve had some practice as Deputy Mayor, so I know how busy the upcoming year is will be and I am relishing it. I truly welcome the opportunity to act as an ambassador for this wonderful town, its businesses and other fantastic organisations as well as getting to meet so many of its passionate residents.”
Myer Jacobs is buried in Taunton in an unmarked grave. There are plans to install a commemorative plaque at the cemetery.
