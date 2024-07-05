Memorial plaque for former Barnet mayor installed in Princes Park

A plaque in remembrance of former Golders Green Councillor Melvin Cohen has been installed in the area’s local Princes Park.

Cllr Cohen was a two-time mayor of Barnet and the longest-serving Cllr in Barnet’s history, serving 40 years on the council.

This tribute was made possible by the efforts of his son, Cllr Dean Cohen, the leader of the Conservative Group, Cllr Peter Zinkin, and the council’s dedicated parks team. The gesture stands as a testament to Cllr Cohen’s enduring impact on the community.

There will be an unveiling ceremony in the coming weeks.

Melvin Cohen died in December 2022.