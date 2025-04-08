Menorah Foundation excels in Ofsted report
Orthodox school in Edgware credited with creating happy pupils and fostering personal development
Orthodox Jewish primary school Menorah Foundation School has been rated ‘outstanding’ for personal development by Ofsted.
It also received ‘Good’ ratings for behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, quality of education and early years provision.
Inspectors highlighted Menorah Foundation as “a happy school at the heart of its community”, with parents, carers, and governors overwhelmingly supportive of its mission to foster both academic success and personal growth in every child.
Ofsted acknowledged that students were safe and listened to, with the school’s staff members available to ensure that every child feels supported and heard, creating a positive and inclusive environment where all children can thrive.
Headteacher Holli Hunter said: “This Ofsted report is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our parents and governors. Our outstanding rating for personal development reflects the school’s commitment to shaping not just successful students, but kind, thoughtful and engaged members of society.”
Chair of governors Yosef Cooper added: “We are incredibly proud. The strong values, ambition, and care that run through every aspect of school life make this a truly special place for children to learn and grow.
“We want to thank and congratulate Mrs Hunter for her outstanding leadership in taking the school to new heights in a short period of time. A heartfelt thank you also to our dedicated teachers and staff whose commitment and care make all the difference.”
Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
