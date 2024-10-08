Mental health café welcomes community befrienders
Jami launches initiative to mark World Mental Health Day
The charity that provides mental health support to young people and adults is introducing 12 volunteer community befrienders at its social enterprise Head Room Café in Golders Green.
Jami, part of Jewish Care, has launched the latest initiative to coincide with World Mental Health Day on Thursday 10 October. Head Room will offer the service on site from 10am to 4pm and also provide free hot drinks to the first 100 customers to mark the day.
Moving forward, the befrienders will be available from 2–4pm, Monday to Thursday; as well as 10am–12pm from Wednesday to Friday, to anyone in the community wanting to have a one-to-one chat with someone.
Whilst the café already runs a free daily community programme, Gideon Levy, one of Head Room’s community development facilitators, said: “Some people find a group event too big and prefer one-on-one. The 12 new community befrienders, who have been trained and inducted into the friendly life in the café, will be here for people to chat to and to enjoy some friendly company. And they will usually have a sign on their table welcoming people to join them.”
Volunteer befriender Caryn Cobersy said: “I am here for anyone visiting Head Room to have a one-to-one chat, provide support and hopefully make someone smile and feel a bit better, especially if they are feeling lonely or isolated. I’m happy to play board games or just listen.”
The project is is just one of the ways Jami will be supporting the community on World Mental Health Day and beyond. Another is through the internationally accredited Mental Health First Aid training it delivers to other charities and organisations, including, most recently, the United Synagogue and West London Synagogue.
Jami has also been working with Barnet Council Public Health on the publication of a new guide, Coping After Suicide: A Guide for Organisations, to support Barnet’s voluntary, faith and enterprise communities after news of a suspected suicide, as well as a webinar providing a step-by-step guide on how to respond effectively and compassionately.
- For further information about the Mental Health First Aid courses run by Jami, click here. The Coping After Suicide guide and webinar are available here
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.