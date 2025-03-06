Mental health support service launches dedicated Jewish university student helpline

JTeen has launched the UK’s first dedicated mental health support service specifically designed for Jewish university students.

The charity already runs a confidential helpline for those aged 11-20 which won “Helpline of the Year 2024”.

The launch of JStudent comes as recent data from Mental Health UK reveals that 42% of students report serious personal, emotional, or mental health challenges, while the Community Security Trust documents a 117% increase in antisemitic incidents at UK universities over the past two years.

JStudent offers confidential support through both traditional helpline and digital channels; access to volunteer counsellors and qualified therapists who understand the unique challenges Jewish students face; specialised training in university-specific issues and planned on-campus wellbeing workshops.

The service plans to expand the initiative to include in-person counselling services.

Psychotherapist Yaakov Barr, chief executive of JTeen, said: “Jewish students today face a complex web of challenges – from academic pressure and social isolation to rising antisemitism on campus. JStudent isn’t just another helpline; it’s a comprehensive support system created specifically for Jewish students, staffed by professionals who understand their unique experiences and concerns.”

The service brings together an experienced team of volunteer counsellors, therapists, safeguarding leads, and trained supervisors, all committed to providing culturally sensitive, professional support when students need it most.

Saul Kelly, JTeen trustee, adds: “Every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and heard. JStudent represents more than just a support service – it’s a lifeline for Jewish students who may feel isolated in their struggles. We’re not just offering help; we’re building a community of support.”