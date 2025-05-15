Mental health support steps up across Jewish schools, cafés and clinics

Jewish mental health service Jami has launched new community workshops, expanded school-based support and hosted public events to mark Mental Health Awareness Week – as rates of anxiety and emotional distress continue to rise among both adults and young people.

At Head Room, Jami’s social enterprise café in Golders Green, a new workshop series titled Together We Grow began this week, focusing on the theme of connection and community.

“Community is something we build together – moment by moment, conversation by conversation,” said Daniel, Jami’s Community Development Manager. “Relationships and community are central to our wellbeing, but they can also be messy, complicated and even painful at times.”

During the session, participants explored what helps relationships and communities to thrive, as well as the barriers that can get in the way. “It was a great chance for us as a community and volunteer team to explore how we build our skills during our time in Head Room,” Daniel added.

The café also hosted a themed Open Mic Night to celebrate creativity and belonging. “The focus of the evening was about people coming together, whether they were performing or just enjoying the show, and celebrating the creativity and connection that makes the café’s community so special,” said Daniel. “We believe that community is vital to our mental health because it reminds us that we’re not alone, gives us space to be seen and heard, and holds us through life’s ups and downs. Our Open Mic Night is one of those spaces – joyful, welcoming and full of heart.”

This week also saw the expansion of Jami’s Dangoor Children and Young Person’s Service to Yavneh College in Borehamwood. The programme, which already runs at JCoSS and JFS, places trained professionals within schools to support pupils experiencing low mood, anxiety, low confidence or family difficulties.

Louise Kermode, Jami’s Director of Community Mental Health Services, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to join forces with Yavneh College, our third partner school, as this will enable us to support even more 11–18-year-olds and have a positive impact on a greater number of young lives. It is more important than ever for us to provide this specialist service to as many secondary-school-aged children as possible in our community, filling a vital gap between the growing numbers of young people struggling with their mental health and the lack of mental health services currently available to them.”

In addition, Jami’s Talking Therapies service, previously only for adults, is now available to young people aged 11–18, offering an extra layer of psychological support to those already being helped in schools.

To complement the week’s activities, Jami is partnering with Streetwise to host a webinar for parents, focused on digital safety and healthy online habits. The session will take place on Thursday, 29 May from 7.45 to 9.15pm via Zoom. Register here.

More information on Jami’s community programme: headroomcafe.org/community-programme

Local hypnotherapist gives away £600 anxiety programme

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Barnet-based hypnotherapist Deanne Bloomfield is offering a free four-week hypnotherapy programme, usually worth £600, to someone in the local community who is struggling with anxiety or emotional overwhelm.

“So many people are silently struggling. I wanted to give something back to the community during this important week,” said Bloomfield. “Hypnotherapy has helped so many of my clients feel calmer, stronger, and more in control – and I’d love to offer that to someone who might not otherwise reach out.”

The free programme includes four one-to-one online sessions, practical tools, and guided hypnosis recordings. To apply, local residents are invited to email Bloomfield with a few lines about why they’d like the support. She will choose the recipient based on where she feels she can make the biggest positive impact. Applications close on Sunday, 26 May.

All readers can also receive a free 10-minute relaxation audio.

To apply or request the audio: email deannebloomfield@hotmail.com or text 07810 697 222