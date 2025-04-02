MEP suspended for disrupting Holocaust memorial with Gaza remark

A Polish far-right MEP who shouted during a Holocaust remembrance event in the European Parliament has been suspended for 30 days.

Grzegorz Braun, a member of the Confederation party, disrupted a moment of silence on 29 January by declaring: “Let’s pray for the victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza.”

His outburst during the annual Holocaust commemoration led European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to announce disciplinary action at the opening of Monday’s plenary session.

Braun, who leads the monarchist wing of the Confederation of the Polish Crown, has also been barred from taking part in the next Holocaust remembrance ceremony.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the 30-day ban began on 10 March and includes a suspension of Braun’s daily subsistence allowance.

He previously made headlines in December after using a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles in the Polish Parliament.