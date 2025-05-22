Mervyn Kaye named new chief executive of Union of Jewish Students

Mervyn Kaye will take over as chief executive of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) on 1 July, as the national body prepares to launch a new strategy aimed at strengthening Jewish student life and tackling growing hostility on campus.

His appointment, announced Thursday, ends a six-year term for outgoing chief Arieh Miller, who steered UJS through multiple crises, including the pandemic and the surge in antisemitism since the Hamas attacks of 7 October.

Kaye, a veteran youth worker and former CEO of Youth First, has spent over two decades in senior leadership across the education, government and not-for-profit sectors. He has also led advocacy campaigns at the UN and worked on cross-sector youth frameworks in the UK.

“It’s an honour to take on the leadership of UJS at such a vital moment,” he said in a statement. “UJS plays a unique and essential role in shaping vibrant, resilient Jewish student life across the UK and Ireland. I look forward to working closely with our inspiring students, dedicated staff, and valued partners to continue building a movement that leads, defends, and enriches all our community on campus and beyond.”

Daniel Dangoor, chair of UJS trustees, said Kaye brought “a wealth of strategic insight, a passion for youth empowerment, and a profound understanding of both Jewish life and the wider civic landscape.”

The organisation said Kaye’s appointment signals the start of a new phase focused on defending student rights, expanding partnerships, and increasing cross-communal engagement.

UJS President Sami Berkoff said:“Mervyn’s background and values align closely with the mission of UJS, and I’m confident he will lead with the energy and vision that our student community deserves.”

Kaye’s leadership comes amid a record number of antisemitic incidents on UK campuses and mounting pressure on university administrators to tackle hate speech and uphold free expression.

The Union of Jewish Students represents thousands of Jewish students across the UK and Ireland, advocating for safety, inclusion, and Jewish campus life.