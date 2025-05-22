Mervyn Kaye named new chief executive of Union of Jewish Students
Former charity CEO to lead UJS as it enters new strategic phase amid rising antisemitism post-7 October
Mervyn Kaye will take over as chief executive of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) on 1 July, as the national body prepares to launch a new strategy aimed at strengthening Jewish student life and tackling growing hostility on campus.
His appointment, announced Thursday, ends a six-year term for outgoing chief Arieh Miller, who steered UJS through multiple crises, including the pandemic and the surge in antisemitism since the Hamas attacks of 7 October.
Kaye, a veteran youth worker and former CEO of Youth First, has spent over two decades in senior leadership across the education, government and not-for-profit sectors. He has also led advocacy campaigns at the UN and worked on cross-sector youth frameworks in the UK.
“It’s an honour to take on the leadership of UJS at such a vital moment,” he said in a statement. “UJS plays a unique and essential role in shaping vibrant, resilient Jewish student life across the UK and Ireland. I look forward to working closely with our inspiring students, dedicated staff, and valued partners to continue building a movement that leads, defends, and enriches all our community on campus and beyond.”
Daniel Dangoor, chair of UJS trustees, said Kaye brought “a wealth of strategic insight, a passion for youth empowerment, and a profound understanding of both Jewish life and the wider civic landscape.”
The organisation said Kaye’s appointment signals the start of a new phase focused on defending student rights, expanding partnerships, and increasing cross-communal engagement.
UJS President Sami Berkoff said:“Mervyn’s background and values align closely with the mission of UJS, and I’m confident he will lead with the energy and vision that our student community deserves.”
Kaye’s leadership comes amid a record number of antisemitic incidents on UK campuses and mounting pressure on university administrators to tackle hate speech and uphold free expression.
The Union of Jewish Students represents thousands of Jewish students across the UK and Ireland, advocating for safety, inclusion, and Jewish campus life.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.