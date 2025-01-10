Met confirms using legal powers to prevent Palestine protest gathering close to synagogue

The Metroplitan Police has used its powers under the Public Order Act to prevent the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) forming up in the vicinity of a synagogue ahead of its planned protest on January 18th.

Jewish News had previously reported on how anti-Israel group had asked protest participants to gather in Portland Place, outside the BBC, from noon, ahead of a march to Whitehall.Police tell protesters to move location of next Gaza demo over shul disruption

But conditions that have been imposed prevent any such gathering in Portland Place and the surrounding area.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In a statement, the PSC claimed the route for the march on Saturday “was confirmed with the police nearly two months ago.”

Jewish News understands that this claim is disputed by several sources who have been involved in discussions.

Meanwhile the Guardian columnist Owen Jones also wrongly suggested UK police had issued a “ban” on the protest, as he broadcast an angry interview with the PSC’s Ben Jamal online.

In actual fact the Met had offered the PSC the opportunity to come up with “an alternative proposal” for the route.

The Met stressed in a press statement that they had taken the decision over the route prior to them receiving a letter sent to us from MPs and Peers raising concerns about this protest.

“We police without fear or favour and this decision was taken based on a detailed consideration of the evidence, not any outside influence,” they said.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who is leading the policing operation in London for the next PSC march confirmed:”On Tuesday, I wrote to the PSC to inform them that we have reached the view that a protest forming up so close to a synagogue on a Saturday – the Jewish holy day – when congregants will be attending Shabbat services, risks causing serious disruption.

“We have been in discussions with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and also with community, business and faith groups for many weeks.

“We have carefully considered the likely impact of the PSC’s plans. As part of those considerations we have reflected on the views of local community and business representatives, including those of the congregation at a synagogue located a very short distance from the proposed ‘form up’ point in Portland Place.

“We have taken into account the cumulative impact of this prolonged period of protest, often taking place on Saturdays and on numerous occasions in the vicinity of synagogues.

“We know this has been a cause of increased concern for many Jewish Londoners who have altered their plans, avoided parts of central London and reduced attendance at religious services.

“We had hoped that the PSC would reflect on our decision and on the likely impact of their plans on the wider community, however they have said they will not change their position, continuing to encourage protesters to form up in Portland Place.

“In those circumstances we have no choice but to use the powers available to us. We will continue to engage with the PSC and we hope they will rethink and put forward an alternative proposal in the coming days.”