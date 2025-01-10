Met confirms using legal powers to prevent Palestine protest gathering close to synagogue
Decision over PSC-led January 18 protest was 'taken based on a detailed consideration of the evidence, not any outside influence,' says Met
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Metroplitan Police has used its powers under the Public Order Act to prevent the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) forming up in the vicinity of a synagogue ahead of its planned protest on January 18th.
Jewish News had previously reported on how anti-Israel group had asked protest participants to gather in Portland Place, outside the BBC, from noon, ahead of a march to Whitehall.Police tell protesters to move location of next Gaza demo over shul disruption
But conditions that have been imposed prevent any such gathering in Portland Place and the surrounding area.
In a statement, the PSC claimed the route for the march on Saturday “was confirmed with the police nearly two months ago.”
Jewish News understands that this claim is disputed by several sources who have been involved in discussions.
Meanwhile the Guardian columnist Owen Jones also wrongly suggested UK police had issued a “ban” on the protest, as he broadcast an angry interview with the PSC’s Ben Jamal online.
In actual fact the Met had offered the PSC the opportunity to come up with “an alternative proposal” for the route.
The Met stressed in a press statement that they had taken the decision over the route prior to them receiving a letter sent to us from MPs and Peers raising concerns about this protest.
“We police without fear or favour and this decision was taken based on a detailed consideration of the evidence, not any outside influence,” they said.
Commander Adam Slonecki, who is leading the policing operation in London for the next PSC march confirmed:”On Tuesday, I wrote to the PSC to inform them that we have reached the view that a protest forming up so close to a synagogue on a Saturday – the Jewish holy day – when congregants will be attending Shabbat services, risks causing serious disruption.
“We have been in discussions with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and also with community, business and faith groups for many weeks.
“We have carefully considered the likely impact of the PSC’s plans. As part of those considerations we have reflected on the views of local community and business representatives, including those of the congregation at a synagogue located a very short distance from the proposed ‘form up’ point in Portland Place.
“We have taken into account the cumulative impact of this prolonged period of protest, often taking place on Saturdays and on numerous occasions in the vicinity of synagogues.
“We know this has been a cause of increased concern for many Jewish Londoners who have altered their plans, avoided parts of central London and reduced attendance at religious services.
“We had hoped that the PSC would reflect on our decision and on the likely impact of their plans on the wider community, however they have said they will not change their position, continuing to encourage protesters to form up in Portland Place.
“In those circumstances we have no choice but to use the powers available to us. We will continue to engage with the PSC and we hope they will rethink and put forward an alternative proposal in the coming days.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.