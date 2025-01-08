Police tell protesters to move location of next Gaza demo over shul disruption

The Metropolitan Police has told the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) that the planned route for their latest march risks causing “serious disruption” to a nearby synagogue service on Shabbat.

In a letter sent by the Met ahead of the PSC’s January 18th protest, the anti-Israel group have been warned that if they do not move their “form up” point from Portland Place in central London, officers will “consider the use of Public Order Act conditions as appropriate.”

The Met, which has worked closely with communal leaders over several months to hear repeat concerns raised about the frequency and location of pro-Palestine demos say they have considered the views of local community and business representatives, including those of the congregation at a synagogue located a very short distance from the proposed ‘form up’ point in Portland Place.

In an angry response the PSC claimed “pro-Israel groups” were behind the demand to move the demo and the claim that a synagogue service would be disrupted was an “excuse”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have written to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) to set out our position ahead of their protest planned for Saturday, 18 January. This follows extensive engagement over recent weeks.

“The role of the police is to ensure that groups can protest lawfully, while also balancing the rights of those in the wider community to go about their lives without serious disruption.

“We have carefully considered the likely impact of the PSC’s plans. As part of those considerations, we have reflected on the views of local community and business representatives, including those of the congregation at a synagogue located a very short distance from the proposed ‘form up’ point in Portland Place.

“As we have shared with the PSC, it is our view that a protest forming up so close to that synagogue on a Saturday – the Jewish holy day – when congregants will be attending Shabbat services, risks causing serious disruption.

“In reaching this view we have taken into account the cumulative impact of this prolonged period of protest, often taking place on Saturdays and on numerous occasions in the vicinity of synagogues. We know this has been a cause of increased concern for many Jewish Londoners who have altered their plans, avoided parts of central London and reduced attendance at religious services.

“We are hopeful that the PSC will now alter their plans in light of our position, but should they wish to continue to use Portland Place as a form up point we will consider the use of Public Order Act conditions as appropriate.”

The PSC’s next rally was planned to begin at the BBC’s HQ in Portland Place, just 500 metres from Central Synagogue.

While there is no specific legislation stating how far away protests must be from religious buildings, Jewish News understands that officers have seen for themselves the disruption caused to Shabbat services at previous demos.Representatives from the Board of Deputies, Community Security Trust, Jewish Leadership Council, and local rabbis have pressed the Met to crackdown on the location of pro-Palestine protests.

One communal source added:”We are not calling for an outright ban, as we recognise the issues around free speech. But we are saying keep these protests away from our shuls and our communal buildings.

“Police have listened carefully, and we are grateful for this.”

Responding to the Met’s letter the PSC said the police were offering an “excuse” by saying the march could cause disruption to a nearby synagogue.

“It follows representations from pro-Israel groups and activists who have been publicly calling for action to be taken to curtail our right to protest against Israel’s ongoing genocide,” they added.

“This includes the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis who has openly celebrated the horrific and criminal actions of the Israeli military in Gaza, describing them as the ‘most outstanding possible thing that a decent responsible country can do.’”

The PSC claimed:””In fact, the closest synagogue to the BBC is not even on the route of the march. Moreover, as the Met Police have acknowledged, there has not been a single incident of any threat to a synagogue attached to any of the marches.

“Any suggestion that our marches are somehow hostile to Jewish people ignores the fact that every march has been joined by thousands of Jewish people – many in an organised Jewish bloc – and addressed by Jewish speakers on the demonstration platforms.

“Representatives of the Jewish bloc have written to the police seeking a meeting to express their concerns that the police are choosing to listen solely to pro-Israel Jewish voices, but they have not had any response.

“We firmly reject any attempt to suppress our right to campaign for an end to Israel’s genocidal violence and decades long violations of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Board vice-president Andrew Gilbert said:”The Board have been working with the police and the Jewish community on the routes of the marches and appreciate the detailed work by the police and believe that this clarity from them is an important step forward.”