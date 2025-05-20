Mezuzah stolen from north London home in suspected antisemitic incident
Calls for witnesses after man caught on camera removing religious item from doorpost
A man has been caught on security camera allegedly removing a mezuzah from a Jewish home in Golders Green in what is being investigated as a possible antisemitic attack.
Footage released by Shomrim North West London shows a man walking up to the front door of a property on Sunday morning and appearing to detach the religious scroll from the doorpost before walking away. The incident was one of several reported across the area in recent days.
A mezuzah, a small decorative case containing a handwritten Hebrew prayer, is traditionally affixed to the doorframe of Jewish homes. Its presence makes such homes highly identifiable.
Shomrim said the pattern of incidents appears to be “deliberate acts of antisemitism” and confirmed it is liaising with police as part of an active investigation.
“The religious Jewish community have traditionally borne a lot of the brunt of antisemitic attacks because they are most visibly Jewish,” said a spokesperson. “This has a profound impact on our quality of life. This person is caught on camera. He must be identified.”
Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the incident as “cowardly and costly vandalism”. A spokesperson said: “This sort of targeting sends the message that British Jews aren’t safe, even in places where they think they are. We join Shomrim in calling for information so appropriate action can be taken. If this were your home, you’d want others to help you get justice too.”
A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust (CST) added: “We are aware of the incident which has been reported to CST. We are providing support to the victim and are liaising with the police. We urge anyone who has experienced a similar incident to report it to the police and CST.”
Jewish News has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.
