Location: Home based

Finn Partners are looking for a part-time MICE sales manager to promote and market Jerusalem as an international MICE destination.

The long-term vision is that the successful applicant will be required to devote at least 50% of his/her time to the job, but initially this will need commitment of around one day per week.

Key responsibilities:

Candidates must possess the relevant Trade & MICE background.

Develop key new business opportunities to secure new business & partnerships.

Identify key customer opportunities and build a plan to target agencies and corporate clients through proactive sales approaches.

Position Jerusalem to the market with a focus on business development.

Building a strong database for clients in the UK and Ireland.

Maintain existing client base & identifying new customers.

Support conversion of direct enquiries with large emphasis on driving new leads.

Create & coordinate prospecting and sales blitzes.

Review all segments to identify which industries are currently producing.

Develop a strong sales and marketing plan on how you will penetrate your markets through calls, site inspections, familiarisation trips and entertainment.

Continually audit our business mix to ensure we have the right business segments to deliver exceptional results.

Attend and participate in sales initiatives, customer appointments & tradeshows as required.

Take responsibility for the activation of the overall MICE sales strategy in conjunction with the Director of Sales.

For further details, please contact Chris Woodbridge-Cox: chris.woodbridgecox@finnpartners.com