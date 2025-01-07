MICE Sales Manager
Part-time
Location: Home based
Finn Partners are looking for a part-time MICE sales manager to promote and market Jerusalem as an international MICE destination.
The long-term vision is that the successful applicant will be required to devote at least 50% of his/her time to the job, but initially this will need commitment of around one day per week.
Key responsibilities:
- Candidates must possess the relevant Trade & MICE background.
- Develop key new business opportunities to secure new business & partnerships.
- Identify key customer opportunities and build a plan to target agencies and corporate clients through proactive sales approaches.
- Position Jerusalem to the market with a focus on business development.
- Building a strong database for clients in the UK and Ireland.
- Maintain existing client base & identifying new customers.
- Support conversion of direct enquiries with large emphasis on driving new leads.
- Create & coordinate prospecting and sales blitzes.
- Review all segments to identify which industries are currently producing.
- Develop a strong sales and marketing plan on how you will penetrate your markets through calls, site inspections, familiarisation trips and entertainment.
- Continually audit our business mix to ensure we have the right business segments to deliver exceptional results.
- Attend and participate in sales initiatives, customer appointments & tradeshows as required.
- Take responsibility for the activation of the overall MICE sales strategy in conjunction with the Director of Sales.
For further details, please contact Chris Woodbridge-Cox: chris.woodbridgecox@finnpartners.com
