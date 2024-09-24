Mike Katz warns Labour conference over those seeking to exploit conflict in Middle East
JLM national chair also used speech at rally to Keir Starmer for making party a 'safe space for Jews'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Jewish Labour Movement leader Mike Katz has issued a warning over those seeking to exploit conflict in the Middle East to inflame tensions with British Jews.
Speaking at one of the biggest events at the party’s conference, Katz also hailed Keir Starmer’s determination to make his party a “safe space for Jewish members”.
But addressing a packed auditorium in Liverpool, Katz also warned “there are still too many people who invert the trauma of the antisemitism experience by my members to critique the party’s newfound discipline. ”
Speaking at a rally organised by Labour To Win, the pro-Starmer grouping, the JLM leader was loudly cheered as he said:”Rebuilding trust with the Jewish community, making Labour a safe space for Jewish members was a top priority with Keir.
“Not just because it was morally right but because it was politically necessary too. So we changed the party, to get a chance to change the country. But I don’t need to tell people at a labour to win rally that we cannot take anything for granted.”
But Katz warned: “There are still too many people who invert the trauma of the antisemitism experience by my members to critique the party’s new found discipline.
“Too many people who think the business of government should play second fiddle to grandstanding, getting media hits and likes, scoring factional points which undermine keir and our mandate for change.
“Too many people who don’t understand that politics is so volatile these days that we should take no majority for granted.
“And too many people who want use a devastating war in the Middle East to inflame already strained community cohesion, rather than build dialogue.”
Others speaking at Tuesday’s event included health secretary Wes Streeting, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall, Luke Akehurst MP, and NEC member Abdi Duale
