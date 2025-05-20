Mikveh stone at the Tower of London

A medieval mikveh stone from the Jewish Museum is being installed at the Tower of London this month.

The mikveh was discovered on a building site in the City of London in 2001. It was built in the home of the Crespin family, members of the Jewish community that lived in the area during the medieval period.

The excavated stones were then installed in situ at the museum’s London site before being disassembled and put into storage during the site closure in 2023.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The stone will now help represent the importance of the medieval Jewish community within the Tower, and demonstrate to a wider audience the longstanding history of Judaism within England.

A 3D photogrammetry scan of the Mikveh is available to view here.