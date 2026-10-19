Miliband issues deadline day warning to UK businesses over West Bank E1 tenders

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued an appeal to British businesses, urging them not to accept any tenders in the E1 area of the West Bank, on the day the deadline for bids ends.

He warned of “legal and reputational consequences, including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”

The E1 corridor, located between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim, is among the most hotly contested areas for construction in the West Bank.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Its development is widely seen as a potential death blow to prospects for a two-state solution.

Miliband stated: “The decision by the Israeli Government to open tenders for settlements in E1 is a direct threat to the prospect of a two-state solution and has been widely condemned by the international community.

“Today is the deadline for bids for the E1 settlement tender.

“I want to be very clear with those considering engaging in the tendering process: we have created new powers allowing us to sanction individuals and companies involved in the construction of illegal settlements such as E1.”

He continued, “This UK Government will not accept the continued displacement of Palestinians and the unlawful occupation that persists.

“That is why we are committed to introducing legislation to ban goods imported from illegal settlements, and to take action on services that finance or facilitate them.

“The British people do not want to be supporting the construction of illegal settlements.”

Last month, the Jerusalem District Court allowed a tender for 1,234 homes in the E1 area to move forward, but did not rule on the legality of the underlying construction plans.

Contractors have until the end of Monday to submit bids for the project. Once submitted, proposals must be reviewed, winners selected, and building permits obtained before any work can begin.

The UK announced sanctions against Israel over E1 settlement expansion and other illegal moves in September.

Many ​Western ⁠states and campaign groups have opposed the project over concerns that ⁠it ​could undermine a ​future peace deal with the Palestinians.

Miliband also condemned escalating settler violence in the West Bank, including recent attacks on officials from France, Belgium, Poland, and a Catholic Church representative, as well as a US journalist.

“We will not be bystanders in the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said.