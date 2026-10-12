J7 Global Task Force expresses ‘serious concern’ about ‘recent UK government measures and rhetoric targeting Israel’

The J7 Global Task Force has expressed “serious concern” about recent UK government measures and rhetoric targeting Israel claiming they have had a “detrimental impact in their own countries and communities.”

The group, which includes the UK and six other countries with with the largest Jewish diaspora communities, attended a meeting held in London, which was attended by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

In a statement they said:”The group expressed serious concern about the recent UK Government measures and rhetoric targeting Israel and the detrimental impact this decision had in their own countries and communities.

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“Representatives discussed the sharp rise in global antisemitism, the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies, the growing proliferation of online hate, and the continued demonisation of Israel, including in rhetoric from many of those in elected office and public life, which all too often serves as a vehicle for antisemitic rhetoric, incitement and behaviour.”

But on a more positive note they added:”In that regard, the J7 welcomed Ed Miliband’s expression of the ‘abhorrence’ of the motion against Zionism at the recent Green Party conference and his affirmation of the importance of the IHRA definition of Antisemitism.”

Board president Phil Rosenberg, vice-president Adrian Cohen, and chief executive Michael Wegier attended the talks for the UK.

In the meeting, the J7 proposed a new international intergovernmental ministerial task force on antisemitism, comprising the countries represented in the J7 and taking on the key themes discussed.

Following the meeting on Monday morning, the Foreign Office said the UK has pledged to deepen this country’s work on stamping out antisemitism.

The meeting, chaired by the Board of Deputies and attended by Miliband, focused on practical strategies for collective action. It took place at the Foreign Office headquarters in central London.

Participants discussed practical ways to tackle antisemitism, strengthen international coordination and share effective approaches to protecting Jewish communities.

This included a UK pledge to host a future J7 Ministerial-level meeting on antisemitism.

The meeting coincided with the release of the J7’s latest annual report, which revealed that 2025 was the deadliest year for Jews living outside Israel since 1994.

The UK was among several countries that recorded an increase in antisemitic incidents.

The J7 brings together national Jewish organisations and representatives from the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.

Miliband said: “Antisemitism has no place in our society. Jewish communities must be able to live freely and safely, without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence.

“The rise in antisemitic incidents across a number of countries demands a coordinated international response. Today’s discussion helped identify practical ways that governments, communities and international partners can work together to tackle antisemitism and share what works.

“The UK is committed to leading international efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs.”

The J7 brings together national Jewish organisations and representatives from the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.

Miliband said: “Antisemitism has no place in our society. Jewish communities must be able to live freely and safely, without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence.

“The rise in antisemitic incidents across a number of countries demands a coordinated international response. Today’s discussion helped identify practical ways that governments, communities and international partners can work together to tackle antisemitism and share what works.

“The UK is committed to leading international efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs.”

On September 8, 2026, the UK government announced major measures targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and declared the occupation unlawful, prompting swift counter-measures from Israel