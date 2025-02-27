Miller detained by counter terror cops on return from Hezbollah leader’s funeral
Sacked academic David Miller confirms he was quizzed by counter terror police after landing at Heathrow Airport
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
UK counter-terrorism police have detained anti-Zionist professor David Miller at Heathrow Airport after he returned from the funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The sacked Bristol University academic confirmed he was quizzed by SO15 plain clothes officers of the Counter Terrorism Command after arriving at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening.
Miller told the Iranian linked Press TV channel he was next detained for three and a half hours, where he was questioned about his visit to Beirut for the funeral of the leader of the proscribed organisation.
“They tried to find out if I was a supporter of terrorism,as they would call it, and whether I had intentionally met with members of illegal organisations,” he said.
He claimed he had covered the Hezbollah funeral in the role of a journalist.
Miller sparked anger and complaints to counter-terror police after he had posted updates on X of the Hezbollah leader’s funeral, after he was assassinated by Israel last year, along with Hashem Safieddine, his deputy.
Accompanied by footage of the funeral showing crowds waving yellow Hezbollah flags, he described the scenes as “a tide of humanity” with “yellow flags fluttering in the sun”.
“A few people seem to have made it to the stadium already,” he wrote. “But, yeah, the Axis of Resistance is definitely finished.”
Speaking to Press TV Miller blamed “Zionists” and the former Tory minister Robert Jenrick for the actions of the police.
“They are under immense pressure from Zionists,” Miller told the channel.
Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, had said: “David Miller isn’t even bothering to hide his antisemitism any more.
“He’s now openly boasting of his support for a proscribed terrorist group. It’s shocking that for so long he held a senior position at Bristol University.”
Miller also posted on X that after stepping off a flight from Istanbul to Heathrow; “In front of me were a wide circle of people evidently waiting for someone, perhaps for a number of passengers. I knew right away one of them was me.”
Miller claimed officers then “asked for my passport and whether I had started my journey in Istanbul. ”
“Of course I knew that they knew this was not the case,” he added. “In any case, I had done nothing wrong in – as I said to them – visiting Beirut to cover the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
“This was my first taste of Schedule 7. They started to explain what Schedule 7 was and I said yes, I know about it. From being stopped before? No, because I am a researcher who studies terrorism legislation. ”
Footage of Miller speaking at an event in Lebanon showed him saying:”The Zionists cannot be reformed, they cannot be existed with … there cannot be any peace agreement with Zionism. “Zionism as an ideology, as a settler colonialist system, must be destroyed, otherwise there will never be peace.
“The Zionists must be removed from the Levant and that can only be done by military force. To do that Iran will have to fight…”
