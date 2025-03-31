Minister addresses concerns over government engagement with those accused of extremism

A senior minister has addressed concerns over government engagement with individuals and groups accused of links with Islamist extremism.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis told MPs on Monday that the Labour government takes tackling extremism “incredibly seriously” but added it would not allow the matter to be used as a “political football.”

Jarvis also confirmed that a long-standing non-engagement policy with the Muslim Council of Britain, over concerns the organisation is not sufficiently representative and some of its former officials have made favourable remarks about extremists in the past, was still in operation, as it has been since 2009.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Tory MP Nick Timothy raised doubts about the government’s commitment to responsible engagement after citing instances at which the Prime Minister and other ministers have met with individuals or groups accused of Islamist extremism.

The MP for West Suffolk highlighted in the Commons the decision of Communities minister Jim McMahon to attend an iftar event last week organised by the European Islamic Centre.

Timothy told MPs that the organisation has links with the UK Islamic Mission – set up in 1962 by members of Jamaat e Islaami, to promote the party and the teachings of its founder, Abul Ala Maududi.

In a further post on X, the MP said Maududi is “a key Islamist ideologue.” He added:”And Jamaat e Islaami in South Asia is comparable to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and beyond.”

Also in the Commons on Monday, Timothy noted Minister for Social Security Stephen Timms decision to attend an Muslim Council of Britain event in January, despite the government long-standing policy of non-engagement with the organisation.

Downing Street confirmed at the time that Timms had “been reminded of his duty to uphold collective responsibility.”

The MP also then raised a greeting given by the PM to the Imam Adam Kelwick at a recent Downing Street reception, claiming the preacher had urged congregants to “pray for victory” over Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

“Why is the government so keen to spend time with, and lend legitimacy to organisations and people it says it opposes?” asked Timothy.

Responding, Jarvis, the Security Minister said:”We are not…. all ministers including the Prime Minister take these matters incredibly seriously, and we always engage in the most responsible way.”

Jarvis added he repeatedly reiterated the government’s non-engagement policy with the MCB.”

He continued:”We will tackle extremism wherever we find it.

“This government takes these matters incredibly seriously.

“We will never allow them to be used as a political football.”