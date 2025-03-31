Minister addresses concerns over government engagement with those accused of extremism
Tory MP Nick Timothy raised concerns about Communities Minister Jim McMahon's decision to attend an iftar event organised by the European Islamic Centre.
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A senior minister has addressed concerns over government engagement with individuals and groups accused of links with Islamist extremism.
Security Minister Dan Jarvis told MPs on Monday that the Labour government takes tackling extremism “incredibly seriously” but added it would not allow the matter to be used as a “political football.”
Jarvis also confirmed that a long-standing non-engagement policy with the Muslim Council of Britain, over concerns the organisation is not sufficiently representative and some of its former officials have made favourable remarks about extremists in the past, was still in operation, as it has been since 2009.
Tory MP Nick Timothy raised doubts about the government’s commitment to responsible engagement after citing instances at which the Prime Minister and other ministers have met with individuals or groups accused of Islamist extremism.
The MP for West Suffolk highlighted in the Commons the decision of Communities minister Jim McMahon to attend an iftar event last week organised by the European Islamic Centre.
Timothy told MPs that the organisation has links with the UK Islamic Mission – set up in 1962 by members of Jamaat e Islaami, to promote the party and the teachings of its founder, Abul Ala Maududi.
In a further post on X, the MP said Maududi is “a key Islamist ideologue.” He added:”And Jamaat e Islaami in South Asia is comparable to the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and beyond.”
Also in the Commons on Monday, Timothy noted Minister for Social Security Stephen Timms decision to attend an Muslim Council of Britain event in January, despite the government long-standing policy of non-engagement with the organisation.
Downing Street confirmed at the time that Timms had “been reminded of his duty to uphold collective responsibility.”
The MP also then raised a greeting given by the PM to the Imam Adam Kelwick at a recent Downing Street reception, claiming the preacher had urged congregants to “pray for victory” over Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
“Why is the government so keen to spend time with, and lend legitimacy to organisations and people it says it opposes?” asked Timothy.
Responding, Jarvis, the Security Minister said:”We are not…. all ministers including the Prime Minister take these matters incredibly seriously, and we always engage in the most responsible way.”
Jarvis added he repeatedly reiterated the government’s non-engagement policy with the MCB.”
He continued:”We will tackle extremism wherever we find it.
“This government takes these matters incredibly seriously.
“We will never allow them to be used as a political football.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.