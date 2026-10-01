Ministers looking at flight safety after cockpit stabbing on Israel-bound plane

The UK Government will look at how to keep Britons safe on flights after a pilot stabbed his colleague and tried to crash a plane bound for Israel, according to a Treasury minister.

Passengers and crew subdued the alleged attacker as the FlyDubai plane dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet (10,000 metres to 5,100 metres) in about a minute.

The aircraft, travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv carrying dozens of passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

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Asked by Sky News whether the Government will review the safety of flights leaving the UK for Israel, Treasury minister James Murray said: “I know that my colleagues in in the Foreign Office, in the Department of Transport, they’ll be looking at this to make sure that we’re keeping people in Britain safe.”

He added: “When I saw the reports coming in about it yesterday, the vividness of what was described, I think, is really chilling.

“But then the bravery of the people who got involved – I mean, it’s quite hard to imagine on a personal level, but I think the bravery, we all salute people who step up in those situations to try and do the right thing, and how incredible.

“The facts will come become clearer over time, and I know the Israeli authorities are saying they just want to be clear about what exactly happened. But on the face of it, what an incredible thing for people to have done.”