Mizrachi UK celebrates 10 year anniversary

Religious Zionism group Mizrachi UK is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

The pro-Israel organisation will mark the milestone by launching a 36-hour fundraising campaign on the 15th and 16th December, aiming to raise £600,000 to continue its work, including educational programmes taught in schools, Sunday morning learning sessions for young secondary school students in partnership with LSJS and Thursday night programmes for older secondary school and university students in partnership with Bnei Akiva and the United Synagogue.

This year, to mark the first yahrzeit of October 7th, Mizrachi UK launched the ‘Simchat Torah Project’, uniting more than 500 communities worldwide with Torah covers embroidered with the names of the souls lost on and since that tragic day.

Rabbi Andrew Shaw, Mizrachi UK chief executive, said: “The last year has proven that Jews, wherever they are, are connected to Israel, and it has never been more important to tune into that connection. We must educate our young Jews on what it means to have a love for, and to support, Israel and her people.

“Over the last 10 years, Mizrachi UK has strengthened our community’s ties to Israel, Judaism and the Jewish people. Mizrachi UK fills a crucial gap in the UK Jewish community, providing positive Jewish experiences led by inspiring role models. We are asking for the community’s support to ensure that we can continue to make Jewish life richer and more meaningful for years to come.”

Mizrachi UK also delivers educational programmes in the UK, including its annual ‘weekend of inspiration’ event, scheduled for May 2025, featuring top Israeli religious Zionist rabbis, rabbaniot and educators.

