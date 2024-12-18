Mizrachi UK reaches £600,000 goal in 36-hour fundraising appeal

Mizrachi UK raised more than £600k in its 36-hour fundraising campaign last weekend to support its work inspiring religious Zionism.

The campaign celebrates 10 years of the organisation’s efforts to strengthen the bond between Jews in the UK and Israel. It was supported by 80 fundraising teams, match-funders and more than 1,300 individual donors.

Rabbi Andrew Shaw, chief executive, Mizrachi UK, said: “Since October 7th, the demand for Mizrachi UK’s resources and programmes has grown significantly, as British Jewry has never felt a deeper connection to Israel. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the team leaders, donors, and everyone who supported this campaign. Your generosity ensures that Mizrachi UK can continue its vital work of strengthening Jewish identity, inspiring a love for Israel, and developing future leaders who will enrich and safeguard our community for generations to come.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

For the past decade, Mizrachi UK has empowered Jewish communities and future leaders through initiatives such as the Simchat Torah Project, the Weekend of Inspiration, and its HaMizrachi magazine.

For more information about Mizrachi UK and its ongoing initiatives, visit mizrachi.org.uk.