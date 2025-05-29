Mizrachi UK youth delegation meets Israeli President on Jerusalem Day

A group of aspiring young Jewish leaders from the UK met Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his official residence this week as part of a Mizrachi UK youth scheme.

The Yehudi Programme is an annual five-day leadership trip, commemorating Yom Yerushalayim, (Jerusalem Day), the “reunification” of East Jerusalem with West Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967.

The initiative brought 20 Year 12 students from London and Manchester together, accompanied by seven university-aged mentors – all former graduates of the programme now participating in an advanced leadership track.

Highlights included a morning of Torah learning in the Old City of Jerusalem, a workshop at the Stand With Us headquarters about the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict, a hands-on Chesed (social action) initiative, and meetings with current and former Members of Knesset at the Israeli Parliament.

A particularly poignant moment for the group was when Rav Doron Perez, executive chairman of World Mizrachi, addressed the group at the graveside of his son, Daniel Perez.

The delegation also participated in Yom Yerushalayim celebrations including a festive service at Yeshivat HaKotel and a Shacharit service with tens of thousands at the Kotel the following morning.

President Herzog asked the students about the challenges of antisemitism on UK university campuses and acknowledged the importance of their efforts to build strong Jewish communities in the UK and beyond.

Aryeh Richman, executive director of the Yehudi Programme said: “Meeting President Herzog and hearing his encouragement reinforced for our participants just how vital their voices and leadership are and watching our group lead singing and dancing throughout the trip; bringing other groups into their circles, was nothing short of inspirational.”

Daniel Lyons, a first year student at Leeds University and one of the mentors on the Yehudi programme said: “The trip has reignited the spark in me to give back to Am Yisrael and share my love for Torah and Israel.”

Fellow mentor, Sofia Hakimian, a first year student at Kings College University, said: “It was a trip where friends became family and memories were created that we will carry forever.”

Eden Davis, a Year 12 student at Hasmonean Girls School said the trip was “truly unforgettable—it brought me closer to so many people and gave me a powerful, personal connection to Israel that I’d never experienced before.”