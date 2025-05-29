Mizrachi UK youth delegation meets Israeli President on Jerusalem Day
Twenty Year 12 students from London and Manchester take part in leadership initiative
A group of aspiring young Jewish leaders from the UK met Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his official residence this week as part of a Mizrachi UK youth scheme.
The Yehudi Programme is an annual five-day leadership trip, commemorating Yom Yerushalayim, (Jerusalem Day), the “reunification” of East Jerusalem with West Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967.
The initiative brought 20 Year 12 students from London and Manchester together, accompanied by seven university-aged mentors – all former graduates of the programme now participating in an advanced leadership track.
Highlights included a morning of Torah learning in the Old City of Jerusalem, a workshop at the Stand With Us headquarters about the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict, a hands-on Chesed (social action) initiative, and meetings with current and former Members of Knesset at the Israeli Parliament.
A particularly poignant moment for the group was when Rav Doron Perez, executive chairman of World Mizrachi, addressed the group at the graveside of his son, Daniel Perez.
The delegation also participated in Yom Yerushalayim celebrations including a festive service at Yeshivat HaKotel and a Shacharit service with tens of thousands at the Kotel the following morning.
President Herzog asked the students about the challenges of antisemitism on UK university campuses and acknowledged the importance of their efforts to build strong Jewish communities in the UK and beyond.
Aryeh Richman, executive director of the Yehudi Programme said: “Meeting President Herzog and hearing his encouragement reinforced for our participants just how vital their voices and leadership are and watching our group lead singing and dancing throughout the trip; bringing other groups into their circles, was nothing short of inspirational.”
Daniel Lyons, a first year student at Leeds University and one of the mentors on the Yehudi programme said: “The trip has reignited the spark in me to give back to Am Yisrael and share my love for Torah and Israel.”
Fellow mentor, Sofia Hakimian, a first year student at Kings College University, said: “It was a trip where friends became family and memories were created that we will carry forever.”
Eden Davis, a Year 12 student at Hasmonean Girls School said the trip was “truly unforgettable—it brought me closer to so many people and gave me a powerful, personal connection to Israel that I’d never experienced before.”
- For more information about the Yehudi Programme, contact: uk@mizrachi.org
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.