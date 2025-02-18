Montreal synagogue defaced with swastika on Shabbat
“With how the world is right now, it was a matter more of when, rather than if, something like this would happen,” the synagogue’s rabbi said in a message.
A Montreal synagogue was graffitied with a swastika on Shabbat, drawing condemnation from Canadian officials as well as a defiant response from the synagogue’s rabbi.
A congregant at Temple Emanu-El Beth Sholom, a Reform congregation in the city, noticed the 3-foot-wide symbol on the synagogue’s side on Saturday afternoon. At the time, according to the Canadian Jewish News, members had been rehearsing the synagogue’s Purim spiel, a whimsical pageant performed on the holiday of Purim next month.
The swastika was removed by Corey Fleischer, an activist whose nonprofit, Erasing Hate, scrubs off hate speech graffiti. Police are investigating and have yet to identify a suspect.
The following morning, the synagogue’s Rabbi Lisa Grushcow said in a social media video that she wasn’t surprised by the graffiti, citing heightened levels of antisemitism in Canada and worldwide.
“This is a place where we try and open doors and build bridges. We love it here,” she said. “Now here’s the thing: With how the world is right now, it was a matter more of when, rather than if, something like this would happen.”
In the video, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times since it was posted on Sunday morning, Grushcow goes on to suggest ways non-Jews can counter antisemitism.
“But for some of us, what’s just as disturbing as these acts of antisemitism is the silence of our friends,” she said, adding later, “The world’s a bit of a mess right now, but we can make a difference.”
The graffiti is the latest antisemitic incident in Montreal over the past year-plus. In December, another synagogue in the city was firebombed for the second time in just over a year; the first such attack took place in November 2023, shortly after antisemitism began to spike following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. That same month, shots were fired at an Orthodox girls’ school in Montreal. Antisemitic incidents have occurred at other Jewish institutions throughout Canada as well.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the incident, noting that she had recently visited the synagogue.
“Such attacks are unacceptable in our metropolis and I can assure Rabbi Lisa Grushcow that the [police department] is investigating,” she wrote. “We must all unite and denounce all forms of antisemitism.”
Mark Carney, a Liberal candidate running to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the incident was “another reminder that Jewish Canadians have been targeted by a rising wave of antisemitism, particularly since October 7th.”
He added, “It has to stop. As Canadian leaders, we need to say firmly and loudly that the Jewish community has the right to feel safe in Canada.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.