‘More damage being done to Zionism by Netanyahu than by Hamas’ Deputy tells BBC
Philip Goldenberg, one of 36 Board members to sign a letter opposing Israel's continued war in Gaza, appeared on Radio 4's World At One programme
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
More damage is being done to Zionism by Benjamin Netanyahu “than Hamas could ever achieve”, one of the signatories of a letter signed by Board of Deputies members opposing continued war in Gaza has claimed.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, deputy Philp Goldenberg said he had agreed to become one of 36 signatories of a letter published by the FT because “progressive societies within Israel civic society need to hear, in my view, a voice from the diaspora supporting them.”
Goldenberg, the N W Surrey Synagogue deputy, admitted there were those within the Board “who think that we should not have done this” but he said there was a need to show that “a whole range of views” existed in the community in relation to the conflict in Gaza.
World At One presenter Sarah Montague noted that the letter, published in the FT on Wednesday, is “the first public show of opposition to what Israel is doing from the Board”, although she added there were over 300 Deputies in total.
A statement from Board chief executive Michael Weiger, which was also read out, suggested others would put more responsibility on Hamas for the “ghastly situation” in Gaza, and that while there were diverse responses to the conflict in the community, there was also “unity.”
But explaining his own decision to support the letter, Goldenberg told the BBC: “I’m involved in interfaith work. I say to Muslim friends, ‘We can’t have a dialogue unless you condemn what Hamas did on the 7 October.
“And they come back and say, ‘Why haven’t British Jews condemned the present Israeli government?’
“And I think it’s an absolutely fair question. Obviously there will be people who share our views but don’t for their own personal reasons, perfectly fairly, want to put their heads above the parapet.”
Asked for his response to the horrendous scenes in Gaza, including the “number of children who have been killed or harmed” Goldenberg said: “It’s awful and it’s a total breach of Jewish ethical values.”
He added: “Israel was conceived by Herzl, designed by Weizmann, as a liberal, pluralist democracy to be a light unto other nations. Herzl and Weizmann must be turning in their graves at this dreadful Israeli government.
“I worry about the future State of Israel. I think more damage is being done to the Zionist project by Netanyahu than Hamas could ever achieve.”
Goldenberg told the BBC the Gaza war could have come to an end, and the hostages could have been released, but he said: “Netanyahu deliberately revived it, to lure back into his government some bigoted, extreme racists to keep his majority so he doesn’t lose office. It’s as simple and crude as that.”
He said the Israeli government has “absolutely adopted the Trump playbook” which was “attack the judiciary, fire the Attorney General, fire the head of the Security Service, demonise anybody who disagrees with them.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.