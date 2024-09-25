More Jewish students engaging with their religious and cultural identity, says University Jewish Chaplaincy

More than half (53%) of students say their engagement with Jewish life and practice has increased as a direct result of the events in Israel, according to a new survey from University Jewish Chaplaincy (UJC).

The organisation that provides vital support to more than 8500 Jewish students at more than 100 universities is presenting key findings from a survey conducted just before the summer break. It’s the only survey of its kind that includes reflections from after October 7th.

Students from all UK regions where UJC chaplains operate were invited to participate, with more than 400 responses received.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The vast majority of respondents (84%) were undergraduates, and 92% indicated that they belong to a JSoc in addition to engaging with Chaplaincy. The survey results highlight the significant impact of the events of October 7 on Jewish student life.

Before the 2023-2024 academic year began, just under 53% of students had concerns about antisemitism on campus, while 32.5% were worried about their visibility as Jews. Forty-three percent expressed concerns about anti-Zionism on campus. By the end of this difficult year, these figures had risen to 67%, 40%, and 57%, respectively, with a startling 41% of students stating they were somewhat or very concerned about returning to campus this academic year.

These fears are reflected in the fact that since October 7, more than 50% of survey respondents said that they had experienced antisemitism on campus at least once a month, and only 17.5% reported no antisemitic incidents.

Despite this, and the fact that only 43% of students felt their university had supported them since October 7, 53% indicated that their engagement with Jewish life and practice had increased as a direct result of the events in Israel.

Students have demonstrated remarkable resilience, with 59% maintaining or increasing their involvement in wider university life, and more than 68% continuing to recommend their university to other Jewish students.

One student said: “My university has an antisemitism problem, but the more Jewish voices, the better. Jews shouldn’t give up opportunities at prestigious universities out of fear.”

Many respondents praised the support they received from UJC, with one student stating, “They have been really supportive to the Jewish student community on campus, which is even more incredible considering they themselves were dealing with a lot after October 7th.”

Of the students who experienced antisemitism post-October 7th, an overwhelming 94% felt supported by their Chaplain after making them aware of the incidents.

In 2023-2024, Chaplaincy recorded over 33,000 student engagements, ranging from home hospitality and events to support with antisemitism and religious freedom issues—an increase of nearly 6,000 from 2022-2023.

Sophie Dunoff, chief executive officer, University Jewish Chaplaincy, said: “These figures don’t particularly surprise me. I could see early in the academic year that while our students were expressing real concerns for their safety and well-being, they were also determined to maintain their Jewish life on campus. Our Chaplains worked tirelessly under difficult circumstances, offering more meals, more opportunities for engagement, and events—and the students responded in kind.

“It has been a year of challenge and intimidation for our students, but we can also tell a story of resilience, growth, and togetherness. The answer to hate on campus has to be more Jewish students doing more Jewish things, and we will continue to ensure those opportunities are available in the new academic year.’’