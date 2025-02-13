More people than ever seeking help finding a job, says community employment charity

More than 90 job seekers attended a careers event hosted by employment charity Work Avenue, highlighting an increasing need in the community for support in finding a job.

Attendees spanning a range of ages and career stages came for a day of expert talks, panel discussions and interactive workshops. There was also the chance to discover live vacancies and sign up for training courses.

Work Avenue chief executive Debbie Lebrett said: “From those seeking entry-level jobs to those pursuing senior executive roles, there was a strong sense of unity at ‘New Year, New Career’, with everyone sharing the same struggles but also the same determination.

“The sharp rise in numbers at this annual event echoes what we have seen in all areas of our work. Redundancies and job losses hit hard in 2024, along with the greater financial need many families have due to rising costs.

“What this inspiring day demonstrated is that the support is there to help people build confidence, find the right vacancy, prepare for interview and land their dream job.”

The day began with a panel discussion on ‘what it takes to succeed’ chaired by Charlotte Collins – the editor-in-chief of SheerLuxe fashion magazine.

She advised: “The people who get through the door, and rise fastest, aren’t necessarily those with the right skills or ability – but the people with the best attitude, who go beyond the 9-5 and show a true passion for the job and the company.”

Two motivational sessions were led by Nicky Simmons (founder of London Health Consult) and Dr Danny McGuigan (director of Business Development Centre), who used their own personal stories of overcoming adversity to help inspire others.

Nicky advised: “Life is unbelievably wonderful, but also unbelievably complicated. It’s OK to not be OK. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

The mix of speakers on the day – including Keith Breslauer (managing partner at Patron Capital), Amanda Reuben (recruitment consultant), Neil Taub (co-founder of Zoomdoc) and Eszter Bobvos (head of people & culture at JW3) – gave an insight into what employers and recruiters look for across a range of sectors.

Job seekers described the ‘New Year, New Career’ event as “insightful and empowering”, “a real boost to my confidence” and “the jolt I needed to kickstart my career plans for 2025”.

One young female participant said: “Looking for a job can be very lonely. To be with so many talented people, all in the same boat, was comforting and gave me hope.”

An older male attendee commented: “It’s been a long time since I had to look for work, so to hear about what employers and recruiters look for – along with what they certainly don’t want – will greatly help me as I start applying for jobs again.”