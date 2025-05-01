Most Israeli Jews see Holocaust parallels in 7 October massacre, poll finds
Majority doubt hostage deal, back strike on Iran without US support
Over half of Jewish Israelis believe the Hamas-led 7 October attacks bear comparison to the Holocaust, a new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute has found.
The April 2025 Israeli Voice Index, based on responses from 600 Jewish and 149 Arab adults, shows 57 percent of Jewish respondents view the analogy as valid, up from 54 percent last year.
The survey also revealed growing public scepticism over a Gaza hostage deal. Nearly two-thirds (62.5 percent) of Jews said they were pessimistic about an agreement with Hamas. Among Arab respondents, the trend was reversed, with 63 percent expressing optimism.
On military matters, 55.5 percent of Jews rated IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir positively, making him the highest-ranked civil servant in the poll. He scored far lower among Arabs (2.18 out of 4).
Support for pre-emptive action against Iran also split opinion. A slim Jewish majority (52 percent) backed striking Iran’s nuclear facilities even without US support, while 76 percent of Arabs opposed such a move.
Despite tensions, Jewish optimism has increased since last year: 44 percent now feel hopeful about Israel’s security, up from 32 percent, and 51 percent are optimistic about the country’s democratic future, compared to 35 percent in 2024.
The poll has a margin of error of ±3.5 percent.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.