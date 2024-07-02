Mother of Noa Argamani dies after battling brain cancer

The mother of rescued hostage Noa Argamani has died of brain cancer, the hospital announced on Tuesday morning.

Liora Argamani “spent her final days alongside her daughter Noa, who returned from captivity, and her close family. We relay the family’s request to respect its privacy at this difficult time,” Ichilov Hospital said.

Liora was sick throughout Noa’s time as a hostage in Gaza, calling on the world to help free her so they could reunite before she died.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Noa and three other Israeli hostages were rescued by Israeli special forces in Gaza last month.

In a video message last week, Noa said: “As an only child with a mother facing a terminal illness, my greatest worry during captivity was for my parents. After 246 days in Hamas captivity, it’s a profound privilege to be here, to be near my mother after eight months of uncertainty, and to see my parents surrounded by so much support.”

“I’m deeply grateful to my family, friends, and all who amplified our voices when we couldn’t speak. To everyone who supported my family and gave of themselves during this long ordeal – it’s deeply moving to return home and learn of all the good people who helped. I must use this platform to remind everyone that 120 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, including my partner, Avinathan Or, from whom I was separated at the moment of capture.”

“Though I’m home now, I can’t forget those who remain in Hamas captivity. We must do everything possible to bring them back. I wish for quieter days ahead for all of us, surrounded by family, friends, and good people. Most importantly, may we learn to love rather than hate,” she concluded.