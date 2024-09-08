MPs and Jewish Labour groups step up pressure over Iran Revolutionary Guard ban
Jewish News understands Yvette Cooper has now begun new work on measures targeting 'hostile state actors'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
MPs and Jewish Labour groups have put new pressure on the government to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the aftermath of last week’s anger over the suspension of Israel arms licenses.
Meanwhile Labour sources told Jewish News suggest the government is looking at ways to amend existing laws to put targeted proscription-style restrictions on the operations of state-linked organisations such as the IRGC.
Labour Friends of Israel director Michael Rubin led calls for proscription of the arms of the Iranian state saying:“Tehran’s terror army is not simply responsible for suppressing the people of Iran and spreading violence and bloodshed throughout the region, it also poses a clear and present danger to Britain’s security.
It is seeking to propagate extremism and antisemitism, while plotting to murder the regime’s opponents on British soil.“After years of Tory foot-dragging, we urge Labour to institute a ban as swiftly as possible.”
Mike Katz, chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement, added: “We’ve long advocated for action on the IRGC.
“The previous Government dithered on the IRGC. This can’t continue.
“Now more than ever, Labour need to match rhetoric on Iran with action and send the reassurance the Jewish community in particular wants to see by proscribing IRGC.”
Meanwhile North Durham MP Luke Akehurst added:”In Opposition Labour called for proscription of the IRGC.
“I am very strongly urging ministers to now act on this and ban this dangerous terrorist organisation which is a threat to British interests in the Middle East and potentially a security threat here in the UK.”
The renewed calls came after Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Jewish News last week:”I am under no illusions about the threat that Iran poses not just Israel, but to global security and to the UK.
“There’s lots I can’t discuss, but I would expect you would see more from the British government about seeking to manage Iran’s behaviour in the coming period.”
He also revealed that after David Lammy announced new sanctions measures impacting on the IRGC last Monday “we’ve had our chargé d’affaires summoned in Tehran this morning.”
Labour sources confirmed to Jewish News that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has now begun new research looking at tackling “hostile state actors.”
The Home Office is believed to be examining a possible amendment to existing laws to allow the government to put targeted proscription-style restrictions on the operations of state-linked organisations such as the IRGC.
Speaking pre-election Cooper comfirmed:”“As part of the strategy, Labour will bring forward new changes to legislation to allow the government to ban hostile state-sponsored organisations who undermine our national security.
So instead of trying and failing to use counter-terror legislation to proscribe organisations like Wagner or IRGC, we will introduce a bespoke proscribing mechanism to address state-sponsored threats”.
Foreign ministry advisers have warned Labour that a decision to proscribe the IRGC could have an untold damaging impact on UK-Iran relations.
It is the same advice offered to the previous Tory government who also resisted moves to proscribe the IRGC, despite calls from organisations such as Conservative Friends of Israel.
As the arm of the Iranian state, it would be a significant move for the UK to proscribe an organisation such as the IRGC over terrorist acts.
Eaelier this Canada announced it would proscribe the IRGC and it had also proscribed the IRGC’s overseas arm, the al-Quds force.
But Canada has no diplomatic ties with Tehran.
A government spokesperson said:”We will not hesitate to take the most effective measures against the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as we did on Monday, when announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against them.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.