MPs and peers launch Mitzvah Day project in Parliament
Cross party MP's including James Cleverly, Chi Onwurah and Liz Jarvis support social action day in House of Commons with cans of soup for north London food bank
MPs and Peers from across the political spectrum united for a social action project to help some of the most vulnerable in society, hosted by Mitzvah Day inside the House of Commons.
Parliamentarians – including Conservatives Lord Michael Howard and James Cleverley, Labour MPs Chi Onwurah and Danny Beales, Liberal Democrats Tom Morrison and Liz Jarvis and Democratic Unionist Jim Shannon – came together for an initiative to support the JW3 Food Bank, bringing non-perishable items and writing notes of support to be delivered with food parcels to those in need.
The event acted as the Parliamentary launch for Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action. Taking place on Sunday 24 November, thousands of Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus and those of all faiths and backgrounds will come together to good deeds and make a real difference to their local communities.
Mitzvah Day’s theme this year is Stronger Together – chosen to highlight how, in a time of unparalleled conflict abroad and division at home, it gives people from diverse faiths and backgrounds the opportunity to come together, connect with each other and focus on strengthening our society.
Mitzvah Day Chair Laura Marks said: “Our message of Stronger Together was perfectly encapsulated by these MPs – of different parties and political beliefs – uniting for a good cause. Together our Parliamentarians displayed a commitment to addressing food insecurity and ensuring that vulnerable members of their constituencies do not go hungry in these cold winter months.”
The MPs and Peers attending the event were Baroness Ros Altmann, Chi Onwurah MP, Dan Tomlinson MP, Danny Beales MP, David Simmonds MP, Dawn Butler MP, James Cleverly MP, Jim Shannon MP, Jo White MP, Joe Powell MP, Liz Jarvis MP, Lord Michael Howard MP, Peter Prinsley MP, Sharon Hodgson MP, Sir Julian Lewis MP and Tom Morrison MP.
Sharon Hodgson MP said: “It was great to take part in this important event and learn more about the social action projects taking place around the country this Mitzvah Day.”
The House of Commons event was run in partnership with the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Jews, The Jewish Leadership Council and The Board of Deputies of British Jews.
