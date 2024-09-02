Murdered hostages mourned at UK vigils as general strike takes place in Israel
British Jews and Israelis gather in Hendon and in Parliament Square to urge Netanyahu's government to 'make a deal now'
Hundreds of people gathered across London on Sunday, lighting candles and calling for the Israeli government to make a deal for the immediate release of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas, after the murder of six captives in Gaza.
The bodies of Ori Danino, 25, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alex Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27, were recovered by the IDF on Saturday.
Abducted alive by Hamas on 7th October, their remains were discovered in an underground tunnel in southern Gaza. Autopsy examinations found that they were executed, shot at close range multiple times, by Hamas guards, between 48 and 72 hours before they could have been rescued.
At Parliament Square, Israeli and British protesters held placards with images of the murdered six, mourning their loss and demanding the brokerage of a hostage deal by Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The protest was organised by We Democracy, a grassroots Israeli/British movement, which said: “The ongoing bloodshed is intolerable, and the suffering on both sides—Israeli and Palestinian—must be brought to an end. The loss of life must stop. A deal must be signed immediately, the war must end, and the remaining hostages must be brought home alive. PM Netanyahu has failed the hostages, their families and the people in Israel.”
The group added that Netanyahu “must be held accountable for his reckless actions – prioritising his political survival and personal interests over human lives. While Hamas and Sinwar were the ones who murdered the hostages, it was Netanyahu and the Israeli government who abandoned them, leaving them to die. Time is running out, and every moment of delay is a moment wasted in this escalating tragedy, we cannot afford another day of inaction. This is a pivotal moment – action is needed now to prevent further loss of life.”
Similar events were held in Cambridge and Oxford.
In north London, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK organised a candle lighting ceremony at Hendon Park to honour the memory of the six hostages.
The vigil was co-led by Nivi Feldman, co-chair of the Forum, and forum member Haya Langerman. Participants placed flowers and wore yellow ribbons or “Bring Them Home” t-shirts, symbolising their enduring hope and solidarity with the affected families.
Social media activist Jonny Daniels delivered a supporting message, with speecehes by Rabbi Raphy Garson of Tiferes Eyal, Rabbi Shneor Glitsenstein of Israeli Chabad Golders Green and Rev. Hayley Ace.
Rabbi Kurzer, from Golders Green Synagogue, led prayers of remembrance and mourning, with singing from Yoni Shine.
Nivi Feldman said: “I am deeply moved by the overwhelming support and solidarity shown by our community. With just a few hours’ notice, hundreds of people came together to honour the memory of Hersh, Eden, Ori, Carmel, Alexander and Almog, who were brutally murdered after surviving more than 320 days in captivity.
“May their memory be a blessing, may their families know that we grieve with them. Am Yisrael is one family and we feel their pain. This incredible turnout reflects not only the deep sorrow we all feel but also our unwavering commitment to bringing home the remaining 101 hostages. I am praying we will have happier days with all of their return.”
