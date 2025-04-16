Music legend refuses Channel 5 request to remove hostage badge
Broadcaster blurs emblem showing solidarity with Israelis held in Gaza – 10cc icon Graham Gouldman says he would have walked out rather than take it off
Richard Ferrer has been editor of Jewish News since 2009. As one of Britain's leading Jewish voices he writes for The Times, Independent, New Statesman and many other titles. Richard previously worked at the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, edited the Boston Jewish Advocate and created the Channel 4 TV series Jewish Mum Of The Year.
Music legend Graham Gouldman has revealed he was left stunned after Channel 5 News asked him to take off his yellow badge in solidarity with Israeli hostages held by Hamas — saying he would have walked out rather than take it off.
The frontman for 10cc, whose timeless hits include I’m Not in Love and Dreadlock Holiday, appeared on the channel on Wednesday to discuss the band’s concert at Hampton Court in June.
Gouldman told Jewish News: “I spoke with the presenter Dan Walker ahead of our interview. He politely asked, ‘What’s that badge you’re wearing?’ I told him it was a symbol of solidarity with Israeli hostages.
“The producer then asked me to remove my badge, citing Ofcom impartiality rules. I said no. He then said: ‘If you insist on wearing it we will need to blur it out.’”
Gouldman’s interview aired during the channel’s 5pm bulletin with badge, which he had pinned to a black jacket, not visible to viewers.
“If they had ordered me to take it off I would have walked out of the studio,” Gouldman, 77, added. “I wasn’t going to be dictated to. I’ve done entire tours wearing the badge for every gig. My wife and I wear one all the time. I’m baffled and disappointed by the broadcaster’s stance. I wore the badge for an interview with Jeremy Vine on the same channel last year and no one said a word about it. So what’s changed?”
A 5 News spokesperson told Jewish News: “Anyone wearing campaigning badges would be asked to remove them under 5 News’ Ofcom obligations to report impartially. These rules also cover advertising and other types of displays that would be considered to breach impartiality rules. If a contributor prefers not to remove a badge or clothing with labels we inform them that it will be blurred in post production to make sure we still comply with those rules.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.