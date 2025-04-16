Music legend refuses Channel 5 request to remove hostage badge

Music legend Graham Gouldman has revealed he was left stunned after Channel 5 News asked him to take off his yellow badge in solidarity with Israeli hostages held by Hamas — saying he would have walked out rather than take it off.

The frontman for 10cc, whose timeless hits include I’m Not in Love and Dreadlock Holiday, appeared on the channel on Wednesday to discuss the band’s concert at Hampton Court in June.

Gouldman told Jewish News: “I spoke with the presenter Dan Walker ahead of our interview. He politely asked, ‘What’s that badge you’re wearing?’ I told him it was a symbol of solidarity with Israeli hostages.

“The producer then asked me to remove my badge, citing Ofcom impartiality rules. I said no. He then said: ‘If you insist on wearing it we will need to blur it out.’”

Gouldman’s interview aired during the channel’s 5pm bulletin with badge, which he had pinned to a black jacket, not visible to viewers.

“If they had ordered me to take it off I would have walked out of the studio,” Gouldman, 77, added. “I wasn’t going to be dictated to. I’ve done entire tours wearing the badge for every gig. My wife and I wear one all the time. I’m baffled and disappointed by the broadcaster’s stance. I wore the badge for an interview with Jeremy Vine on the same channel last year and no one said a word about it. So what’s changed?”

A 5 News spokesperson told Jewish News: “Anyone wearing campaigning badges would be asked to remove them under 5 News’ Ofcom obligations to report impartially. These rules also cover advertising and other types of displays that would be considered to breach impartiality rules. If a contributor prefers not to remove a badge or clothing with labels we inform them that it will be blurred in post production to make sure we still comply with those rules.”