Six virtuoso Arab and Jewish musicians from Israel, united by a shared belief that music can build understanding where words often fail, performed in London last week.

Arab-Jewish ensemble Shesh Besh, part of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, played at the British Library in a wonderful celebration of music, culture and harmony.

Since 2000, Shesh Besh – which means ‘backgammon’ in Hebrew – has performed in scores of countries around the world. Their unique blend of musical traditions powerful message of coexistence to audiences internationally, bring together an extraordinary blend of musical talent and cultural backgrounds.

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The three Arab musicians are professors at Jerusalem University: violinist Sami Kheshaiboun, percussionist Aziz Nadaf and oud player Michael Maroun. Completing the line-up are flautist Boaz Meirovitch, double bass player Uri Arbel and violinist Gilad Rivkin, all from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO).

Their UK visit has included performances in schools, Oxford University the previous night and included this special appearance at the Piggot Theatre, British Library, sharing their unique musical collaboration and message of coexistence with audiences and demonstrating the unique power of music.

From the very first note, the audience was captivated by the extraordinary musical talent, energy and chemistry between the musicians. Seamlessly blending classical music with traditional Middle Eastern influences, their performance was a celebration of different cultures coming together through a shared love of music.

The programme was rich and varied, showcasing the musicians’ remarkable versatility, technical brilliance and ability to move effortlessly between musical styles and tempos. Every performance was delivered with passion, precision and an infectious warmth that made the evening as entertaining as it was moving.

Flautist Boaz Meirovitch added another special dimension to the evening, not only through his beautiful playing but also by introducing each piece and sharing fascinating explanations and insights between performances. His warmth, humour and thoughtful commentary helped bring the music and its meaning to life, giving the audience a deeper appreciation of the ensemble and the message behind it.

During the interval, Marsha Lee, Chair of UK Friends of the IPO, spoke movingly about Shesh Besh and the extraordinary power of music to bring people together, build bridges and foster understanding. Her words reinforced the important message at the heart of the evening and provided a fitting reflection on the ensemble’s unique ability to demonstrate friendship, mutual respect and coexistence through music.

What made the evening so powerful, however, went far beyond the music itself. At a time when division and conflict can feel overwhelming, watching Arab and Jewish musicians perform side by side, with such friendship, mutual respect and joy, was a profoundly moving reminder of what is possible.

On arrival at the British Library, guests were met by a small group of protesters gathered outside. However, their presence did nothing to dampen the spirits of the evening or detract from the wonderful atmosphere inside. Once the performance began, the focus was firmly on the music, the extraordinary musicians and the uplifting message of unity, friendship and hope that Shesh Besh so beautifully conveyed.

There was a wonderful sense of positivity in the room. The musicians’ genuine connection, camaraderie and infectious good humour were impossible not to be swept up in. As the final notes faded, the audience was left not only in awe of the extraordinary musical ability on display, but with something even more meaningful: a renewed sense of hope.

A poignant rendition of Yerushalayim Shel Zahav (Jerusalem of Gold) that resonated deeply with the audience. The evening concluded with an inspiring composition by Sami Kheshaiboun and the musicians’ exceptional artistry was met with a thoroughly deserved standing ovation.

Shesh Besh are living proof that music can be a universal language of friendship, understanding and peace. It was an evening that lifted spirits, brought people together and demonstrated the unique power of music to transcend language, culture and differences.

A truly inspiring evening, and a beautiful reminder that even in the most challenging times, there is always room for hope, harmony and humanity.