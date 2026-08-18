Nas Daily appointed to Genesis Prize board

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) has announced that Nuseir Yassin, a prominent Israeli Palestinian digital media and AI entrepreneur, known professionally as Nas Daily, has joined the Foundation’s Advisory Board.

Yassin has received international recognition for his digital media content and public messaging focused on bridge-building and coexistence. In 2025, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Ben-Gurion University, which called him “a courageous activist” and praised his resolute stand against terrorism and violence following the Hamas murders of October 7 2023. The Anti-Defamation League presented Yassin with the Daniel Pearl Award in 2024, honouring his “digital storytelling which transcends borders and promotes unity.”

Yassin is an Israeli Palestinian entrepreneur and digital media innovator whose work has made him an influential global voice on identity and coexistence. A Harvard University graduate, he founded Nas Daily in 2016 and turned a daily series of one-minute videos into a global media brand with more than 70 million followers.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He has since built and led ventures across media, education and technology, including Nas Company, Nas Academy and Nas.com, an AI-powered business platform for solo entrepreneurs. `

The Genesis Prize, known as “the Jewish Nobel,” honours individuals for their professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. Since 2013, the $1 million annual award has leveraged more than $50 million for philanthropic causes, supporting more than 230 programmes in 31 countries.

Stan Polovets, co-founder and chair of the Genesis Prize Foundation, said that Yassin, “as an Arab citizen of Israel, understands the complexity of identity in a deeply personal way. We value his independence, courage and judgment, and his extraordinary digital media experience.”

Yassin described the appointment as an honour. He said: “I was born in Israel, I grew up in Israel, and I have no other country. Nas means ‘people,’ and my mission has been to bring people together. The Genesis Prize celebrates Jewish achievement and channels it into philanthropy that strengthens Jewish communities and benefits people around the world. I am excited to contribute to this remarkable work.”

The Advisory Board is chaired by the former Soviet refusenik and later Israeli government minister, Natan Sharansky.