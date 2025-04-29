Nathan Fielder condemns Paramount+ over Holocaust-awareness episode removal
Jewish comedian challenges streamer after episode pulled worldwide following Israel-Hamas conflict sensitivities
Jewish comedian Nathan Fielder has hit out at Paramount+ after it removed an episode of his earlier series Nathan For You that promoted Holocaust education.
The 2015 episode, “Horseback Riding/Man Zone”, featured Fielder’s creation of Summit Ice, a clothing brand donating profits to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. It was a response to Canadian company Taiga praising Holocaust denier Doug Collins.
Although Summit Ice went on to raise more than £240,000 and became a cult success, Fielder revealed on HBO’s The Rehearsal that the episode was allegedly quietly pulled in late 2023.
Paramount+ Germany reportedly removed it after October 7, citing discomfort with “anything that touches on antisemitism,” said Fielder. This act in Germany “triggered” the attention of other European Paramount branches, and they, in turn, pulled the episode too.
He added, “Before long, the ideology of Paramount+ Germany had spread to the entire globe, eliminating all Jewish content that made them uncomfortable.”
On The Rehearsal, Fielder recreated a fictional Paramount+ Germany office styled like a Nazi-era war room, confronting an actor playing an executive. “Look, I know you guys probably feel a lot of shame about what you did in the past,” he said, “but when it comes to art, you have to let us Jews express ourselves.”
In a twist, the actor broke character and accused Fielder of using his show to “smear” rather than seek understanding.
Paramount+ was reportedly unaware of Fielder’s portrayal in advance. The removed episode remains unavailable on Paramount+ but can still be streamed on Max.
Jewish News has contacted Paramount+ for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.