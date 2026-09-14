Needing support doesn’t have to mean giving up what makes life worth living

When the time comes to consider care for a loved one, the decision can feel overwhelming. Beyond clinical expertise and practical support, families are increasingly looking for an environment where an individual’s dignity, personality and independence remain at the heart of everyday life. Food, family, friendship and social connection all matter, as does the reassurance that professional care is there when it is needed.

For some, that means a residential care home; for others, it means remaining at home with carefully tailored support. And for those who want to continue living independently, there are increasingly sophisticated retirement options that combine privacy with a strong sense of community.

Jewish Care’s nine care homes and care and community campuses offer compassionate, specialist, personalised care in supportive, vibrant Jewish communities. All the homes are designed to meet the changing needs of people in later life, providing residential, nursing, dementia, mental health, end-of-life care and, where available, respite care. Residents can enjoy a range of stimulating and engaging activities – from synagogue services and art classes to onsite cafés and hair salons. Shabbat and Jewish festivals are celebrated, and kosher or kosher-style meals are available, depending on the home.

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Loveday offers a distinctive approach to later life, combining clinical expertise with highly personalised care and an uncompromising standard of service. With locations in Belgravia, Kensington and St John’s Wood, care is shaped around each individual’s needs, preferences and established way of life. Loveday provides permanent residential, nursing and specialist memory care, alongside respite stays and post-operative recovery. For those who remain at home, Loveday Club offers enriching experiences and cultural events. Nursing and care teams work alongside physiotherapy, hospitality, culinary and lifestyle specialists, with clinical excellence underpinning the experience. The philosophy is simple: needing care should never mean that life becomes less rich.

At Nightingale Hammerson, that philosophy is evident in the remarkable lives of its residents. Across its two care homes in the Bishops’ Avenue and Clapham, ten residents have reached the milestone of 100 years and beyond. Among them is Joe, aged 107, the oldest Jewish man in the UK, who is enthusiastic about technology and is known for his happy disposition. Bobbie, 105, has lived at Nightingale Hammerson for eight years and says she loves it. The organisation’s emphasis is on ensuring that a longer life remains a fulfilling one, with stimulating activities, exceptional care and opportunities to maintain mobility and independence. Most importantly, residents are seen as individuals rather than defined by their age – whether that means enjoying a game of bowls, celebrating Jewish traditions or discovering a new creative skill.

Birchgrove takes a different approach, offering self-contained apartments in Mill Hill where residents can maintain their independence while knowing support is available whenever they need it. What can be striking for new residents is not how much their lives have changed, but how much they feel themselves again. Neighbours become friends, days can be shaped around personal interests and community comes naturally. With utilities, housekeeping, broadband and 24-hour staff presence taken care of, residents can concentrate on enjoying life rather than managing its practicalities.

Oakland Care operates a group of purpose-built homes offering residential, nursing, memory and respite care. En-suite bedrooms and thoughtfully designed communal spaces give residents privacy when they want it, while encouraging them to spend time with others and enjoy a sense of community. Care is tailored to each individual, with teams taking the time to understand residents’ routines, preferences and changing needs. Alongside professional care and support, Oakland places importance on details such as good food, social activities and opportunities to stay connected with family and friends so that residents can retain as much independence, choice and control over their daily lives as possible.

At Springdene, the philosophy is summed up by its motto: Life is for Living. The family-run North London group of homes places strong emphasis on person-centred care, social connection and keeping residents active and engaged. Activities range from concerts and quizzes to cookery, poetry, gentle exercise and outings, alongside specialist dementia and respite care.

For those who would prefer to remain in their own home, SweetTree Home Care Services provide personalised support designed around the individual rather than a one-size-fits-all model. Its services include personal care, live-in care and specialist support for older people, those living with dementia, physical disabilities, learning disabilities and other complex needs. The aim is to enable people to remain in familiar surroundings while receiving the care and companionship they require.

Right at Home UK similarly provides care in people’s own homes, focused on supporting those with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and the elderly, placing emphasis on the emotional well-being of clients and their families. Its mission is to provide personalised, life-enriching care at home, shaped around each person’s choices and connections.

Blue Crystal also provides care in people’s own homes, offering personal care, respite care, live-in and live-out care, post-operative support and end-of-life care. As a smaller independent provider, its approach is centred on individual needs, supporting older people, including those living with dementia, as well as adults with a range of additional needs.

And then there is Riverstone, which offers an entirely different model: luxury retirement apartment living on the Bishops’ Avenue with care available when required. Residents have their own apartments alongside restaurants, fitness and wellbeing facilities, and can take part in talks, classes, parties and outings. A Health Concierge can coordinate healthcare within the resident’s own apartment, allowing people to retain independence while having reassurance for the future.