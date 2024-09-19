Netanyahu accuses Starmer of sending ‘horrible message’ to Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the UK government of sending a “horrible message” to Hamas after it announced a partial arms export suspension earlier this month.

The Israeli prime minister said the decision was “misguided” as “Israel is waging a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Netanyahu also criticised the decision taken by Keir Starmer’s government “to drop its challenge to the preposterous ICC ( International Criminal Court) arrest warrants that were requested by the ICC prosecutor.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He told the newspaper: “These misguided decisions will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organisation that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens, and took 255 people [hostage], including five British hostages.

“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defeating barbarism, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror. Israel will win this war and secure our common future.”

The Israeli PM added: “After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support. Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages.

“They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organisation that carried out the October 7 massacre.”

Earlier this month the UK said it would suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, claiming there was a risk that UK manufactured items could be used in breaches of international law, especially around the detention of Palestinian prisoners.

Starmer told the Commons the “difficult issue” had been made as a “legal decision” and not an “Israel” one.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer told Jewish News he recognised the timing of the announcement, made on the same day as the funeral of murdered hostages in Jerusalem, had been a painful one.

It is understood the decision was made by the foreign office on the basis of a review into Israel’s recent conduct in the Gaza war with Hamas.