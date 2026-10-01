Netanyahu claims Israel warned UK of suspected Iran-linked RAF Fairford plot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel provided the UK with intelligence ahead of the suspected RAF Fairford plot.

Five British nationals were arrested last weekend on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has since stated there are “strong indications” that Iran was involved in the attempted attack.

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In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said: “We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack and that it’s an Iranian-sponsored attack, and pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us. It’s wild.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog echoed Netanyahu’s remarks on the intelligence sharing during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, saying: “I can only echo the prime minister’s words on this without adding anything further.

“I’ll leave it to the British authorities to make the final judgment, but I think the statement of Prime Minister Burnham on this issue, you know, gives a big zoom on this topic, and I think it’s preferable that I leave it to him.”

The five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested near the Gloucestershire military base, which has recently hosted American bombers after former PM Keir Starmer permitted the US to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East conflict.

The suspects were bailed under investigation on Monday.

Asked about the case in a series of broadcast interviews on Wednesday, Burnham said: “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but it remains an ongoing, complex and serious police investigation.”

In a separate wide-ranging BBC Today interview with Justin Webb, President Herzog also described the “heroic” actions of Israeli passengers and the Indian pilot aboard an aeroplane that narrowly escaped an attempt to bring it down.

“It’s just an amazing heroic event of resilient people who work together,” Herzog said, also commending Saudi Arabia for welcoming the Israeli passengers.

“The Israelis and the passengers on the plane were beautifully welcomed in Saudi Arabia. The first time a flight to Israel landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and they were beautifully greeted by the Saudis. I want to thank them and the people of Saudi Arabia.

“There was direct, intimate cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Fly Dubai is an Emirati company, and they are partners in fighting terror together.

“What you see is something that’s been going on for quite a while underneath the surface. There is a unique cooperation between Israel and some of its neighbours in a NATO-like structure of understanding that we are all committed to fighting terror together, where the source of terror comes from Tehran, and we know it.”

Herzog was also asked about the state of UK-Israel relations following last month’s British sanctions targeting West Bank settlements, and the impact on intelligence-sharing.

He replied: “Look, we have unique relations with the United Kingdom.” However, he acknowledged that the sanctions announcement had caused diplomatic strain:

“We were extremely offended by it. I think it’s a direct intervention in Israeli elections, which will take place less than a month from now, and we deserve that our voters will not be influenced by outside steps, which, by the way, are adverse to anything that they are aimed for, because they only bring further attention in the region.

“We were offended because we have very strong relations with Britain, and you know we have affinity with Britain on many topics, but we were extremely insulted, and I think it was not necessary.”