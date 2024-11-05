Netanyahu sends ‘heartfelt congratulations’ to new Tory leader Badenoch
Foreign Minister Israel Katz also welcomed the new Tory appointment as a 'true friend' of the Jewish state
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Benjamin Netanyahu has sent his “heartfelt congratulations” to new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, adding:”I am sure she will continue the great tradition of Israeli-British partnership and friendship.”
The Israeli prime minister was also joined on the social media platform X by Foreign Minister Israel Katz in welcoming the new Tory appointment.
Katz posted on X:“Warm congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party in the U.K.” He went on to call Badenoch “a true friend of Israel,” and congratulated her “for breaking yet another glass ceiling.”
In a statement the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) also said, “Kemi has demonstrated her staunch support for Israel and the UK’s Jewish community during her time in Government and throughout the leadership contest. We look forward to working with Kemi to further promote U.K.-Israel ties and to continue to oppose the Labour government’s harmful policies on Israel.”
As former business secretary Badenoch developed friendly relations with Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.
In another sign of the staunchly pro-Israel foreign policy direction of the Tories under Badenoch’s leadership, the appointment of Priti Patel as foreign secretary was also meant as a clear signal of intent.
Previously sacked as a cabinet minister for unauthorised meetings in Israel, sources told The Independent that Badenoch had “no concerns” about Dame Priti’s exit as international development secretary under former PM Theresa May.
But a report by BBC political editor Chris Mason saaid:”One senior Conservative got in touch with me to claim that Badenoch, in appointing Patel, had ‘destroyed within 48 hours any chance she had of having a respectable foreign policy'”.
